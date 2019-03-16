Prince William's Ultimate Saturday! Royal Opens New Brewery Before Heading to Rugby Match

Cheers to the weekend, Prince William!

The royal dad, 36, had all the makings of a perfect Saturday, heading to officially open Brains Brewery before attending the Wales vs. Ireland Six Nations Match at Principality Stadium in Wales.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Established in 1882, Brains is Wales’ biggest brewer and the official ale partner of the Welsh Rugby Union, of which William is a patron. During the trip, the Queen’s grandson was given a tour of their new Dragon Brewery, met production operatives, fillled a nine-gallon cask of beer and learned about the brewery’s latest developments.

William also met with apprentices from a program that aims to help people out of long-term unemployment by training them as chefs in Brains pubs.

Prince William Richard Stonehouse - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William Richard Stonehouse - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William Richard Stonehouse - WPA Pool/Getty Images

RELATED: What the Splitting of Royal Households Means for Meghan, Prince Harry, Kate and Prince William

During his visit, the royal even had time to pour himself his own pint!

“I shan’t neck the whole lot,” he joked with the crowd after taking a sip, according to the Daily Mail.

Prince William REX/Shutterstock

Prince William Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images

The prince then headed to the stadium for the Six Nations match, which was won by Wales.

Following the team’s big win, William presented captain Captain Alun Wyn Jones with the Championship trophy.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince William David Davies/PA Images/Getty Images

🏆 Congratulations @WelshRugbyUnion on an incredible Six Nations #GrandSlam! The Duke of Cambridge, Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, presented Captain Alun Wyn Jones with the @SixNationsRugby Championship trophy. pic.twitter.com/eE182EZkKz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 16, 2019

RELATED VIDEO: Prince William Jokes About Princess Charlotte Hair ‘Nightmare’: ‘Never Try to Do a Ponytail!’

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton recently showed off their bartending skills during a visit to Northern Ireland. The couple took turns pouring the perfect pint of Harp Lager — an Irish staple — at the Empire Music Hall in Belfast.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Samir Hussein/WireImage

RELATED: Royal Bottoms Up! See Princess Kate, Harry and the Queen Get Their Drink On

William will likely enjoy another beer tomorrow, when he and Kate visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at their annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The duo traditionally toasts with a glass of Guinness.

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate St. Patrick's Day in 2017 Richard Pohle/Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate St. Patrick's Day in 2018 Andrew Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate, 37, skipped the tradition last year when she was pregnant with Prince Louis, 10 months. Instead, William sipped the Irish drink while she stuck to a cup of water.

Kensington Palace went on to share that William’s brother Prince Harry would attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music, which showcases the Royal Marine Band Service the Royal Marines Charity.