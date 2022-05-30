Prince William Shows Off His Goofy Side While Off-Duty with Cousin Zara and Mike Tindall
Prince William wore multiple hats over the weekend...literally.
Prince William traded his bearskin hat for a baseball cap when he headed to the Houghton International Horse Trials in Norfolk to support Zara, who competed in the equestrian event. The Duke of Cambridge, 39, greeted Zara and her husband Mike Tindall with huge hugs — after lightheartedly fooling around with Mike a bit.
The Tindalls' three children — Mia, 8, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 1 — also attended the event, spending the day playing outside. In addition to having some fun on the carnival rides and playing games, Prince William bent down at one point to greet Lucas, who was busy sipping a drink.
Also over the weekend, Prince William took on the role of leading the Colonel's Review — a military rehearsal for Queen Elizabeth's upcoming birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, on Thursday. As part of his royal duties, William was on hand to pass the Irish Guards fit for their big moment as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
"The purpose of the Colonel's review is to decide that they are ready for Her Majesty," an army source tells PEOPLE.
Trooping the Colour will kick off four days of events marking the Queen's historic 70 years on the throne. Members of the royal family will take part in a parade of 1,500 soldiers and 350 horses before working members gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch a flypast.
Other planned events for the weekend include the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, a live concert called "Platinum Party at the Palace," the Big Jubilee Lunch and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.