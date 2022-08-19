Prince William Isn't the Only Royal Heading to New York City Next Month

Prince William just announced his trip to New York City next month — and his visit overlaps with a royal couple also heading to the Big Apple.

The Duke of Cambridge, 40, will be in the U.S. for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on Sept. 21, kicking off the countdown to December's Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston. Prince William is set to address the assembled guests, including last year's prize winners and finalists, alongside Michael R. Bloomberg, who works to help scale and replicate the Earthshot solutions as Global Advisor to the winners of the Earthshot Prize.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark will also travel to New York in September, according to Gert's Royals. The royal couple is set to attend the United Nations General Assembly and will participate in the launch of Denmark's candidacy for a seat on the U.N. Security Council on Sept 22.

In addition to official royal visits over the years, Prince William crossed paths with Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary last year when their countries' soccer teams faced off in the Euro 2020 semi-finals. The Danish royals traveled to London's Wembley Stadium to watch the match with their eldest child, Prince Christian.

Prince Frederik, 54, and Princess Mary, 50, also joined the British royals at Royal Ascot in 2016.

After previously announcing that the second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be taking place in the United States, Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed the exact location on Twitter last month, sharing that they are heading to the city of Boston in December.

"In 2022, we're back and bringing Earthshot to the USA where we'll award the next five winners of the Prize," William, who created the global environment awards in October 2020, said in a video on Twitter.

The video then cut to Red Sox All-Star Xander Bogaerts from the home of the iconic baseball team at Fenway Park.

"And we will be doing it right here in Boston," Bogaerts said from the outfield.

Inspired by President John F. Kennedy's famed 10-year goal of landing on the moon (known as Moonshot), the Earthshot Prize aims to promote impactful approaches to the world's most pressing environmental challenges. Fittingly, the announcement that the second awards ceremony will be held in Massachusetts came on the anniversary of the moon landing.

During their visit to Boston, the couple will also spotlight and celebrate the "inspiring" city for their work on addressing the impacts of climate change and building a resilient future, they said in a statement.

Kate and Prince William were last in the U.S. in 2014 during their visit to New York. Their first visit to the U.S. together was shortly after their royal wedding in 2011 when they headed to Los Angeles.