The Duke of Cambridge beat out Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jason Statham and Michael Jordan for the title

Prince William Named 'World's Sexiest Bald Man,' According to New Study

Prince William has added another title to his rank.

Researchers found that the 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge was described as "sexy" 17.6 million times in blogs, reports and pages found through Google search, according to a report from The Sun, which cited a study by cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita.

The royal's search results beat out Mike Tyson, Jason Statham, Pitbull and Michael Jordan, who completed the list's top five men.

"There are quite a few bald public figures we can feast our eyes on," a spokesperson for Longevita said, according to the outlet.

After the list was made public, many shared their thoughts on the ranking on social media.

One actor who wasn't mentioned on the initial list, however, also began to trend on Twitter in response as well — Stanley Tucci.

"What did Stanley Tucci do to deserve this disrespect," one user tweeted as another added, "this is gross stanley tucci erasure."

Other social media users found the ranking to be comical and poked fun at the list in other ways.