Prince William Mourns Park Ranger Who Was Murdered in South Africa: 'I'm Deeply Saddened'

The Duke of Cambridge, who spoke to park ranger Anton Mzimba in November, called for those responsible to be "swiftly be brought to justice"

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Attend The Official Opening Of The Glade Of Light Memorial

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Attend The Official Opening Of The Glade Of Light Memorial

Prince William was "deeply saddened" to learn about the murder of a South African park ranger who he spoke with last year.

In a personal message shared to Prince William and Kate Middleton's official Twitter account on Wednesday, the Duke of Cambridge mourned Anton Mzimba, a head ranger at the Timbavati Nature Reserve.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm deeply saddened to learn of the killing of Anton Mzimba who I spoke to in November," William wrote. "Committed and brave, rangers like Anton are central to the conservation of Africa's fantastic wildlife. Those responsible must swiftly be brought to justice. My thoughts are with his family." He signed the note with a "W" to indicate that the message came directly from him.

The Helping Rhinos organization shared a photo of Mzimba, who they said was shot and killed outside of his home on Tuesday.

"This follows recent death threats and highlights the daily threat facing Rangers," the organization wrote on Twitter.

Timbavati Nature Reserve also mourned Mzimba's death on social media, writing: "Anton, you have left a legacy – one which we will, in your honour, hold up high and never forget.We mourn the loss of Mr. Anton Mzimba, Head of Ranger Services, who dedicated 25 years of his life to the Timbavati. A true testimony of a wildlife warrior."

Prince William spoke to Mzimba via video chat last fall during a visit to Microsoft's offices in Reading to learn about a new device to combat ivory smugglers.

The park ranger reportedly told William, "This is a very well-organized crime. It involves local people. But, down the line, it goes across the border of the country."

Prince William is involved with a number of organizations promoting the end of illegal wildlife trafficking and helping endangered species in Africa, a country that the royal has strong ties to.