Get Your Motor Runnin'! Prince William Takes in a Day of Motorcycle Racing on the Isle of Man

Looking for adventure!

Motorcycle enthusiast Prince William flew to the Isle of Man for one of the world’s top races on Wednesday.

William, 35, who still rides a high-powered Ducati (which he recently used to get him to a soccer match with pals!), went to watch the famous festival on the small island between Britain and Ireland.

The annual Tourist Trophy (or TT race) is a major fixture in the motorcycling circuit. It began in 1907 and is one of the oldest motorsport events in the world.

As well as seeing a number of races, the prince met officials and support staff, and volunteers involved in the event.

William caught some of the final stages of the TT Supersport Race 2 before heading to a reception in the Government House Tent, where he met race staff and volunteers, civic dignitaries and representatives of local businesses.

Press Association via AP Images

Press Association via AP Images

He also spent time with the Joey Dunlop Foundation charity, which provides specialist accommodation for visitors to the Isle of Man with a disability.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In addition to his love of motorcycling, William would have flown near the race’s location while patrolling the Irish Sea on missions with the RAF Search and Rescue crews based at Anglesey. He once picked up a stricken sailor from the sea near the island.

Prince William visits the Triumph Motorcycles and MIRA Technology Park, Hinckley, U.K. on Feb. 20, 2018 Shutterstock

The prince recently had the chance to test drive a bike during a visit to the headquarters of Triumph Motorcycles. There, he slipped a reflective jacket on over his blazer and sweater for a quick ride on the Triumph Tiger 1200. He also got to pose on a vintage model.