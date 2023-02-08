Prince William Is 'Most Upset' by Prince Harry's Book, While King Charles Is Eager for Things to 'Calm Down'

Prince William "needs time to calm down" in the wake of his younger brother's memoir release, says a source

By Simon Perry
Published on February 8, 2023 10:00 AM
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry's memoir has been met publicly with silence from his family, but there are strong reactions behind the scenes.

A source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story that Prince William is "most upset" by the allegations made in his younger brother's book. In Spare, released last month, Prince Harry referred to Prince William as his "arch nemesis" and claimed that William physically attacked him.

"William is the one who is most upset and needs time to calm down," says the source. "He has been painted as hotheaded and unsympathetic. But I don't think he will back down — it's whether they can move beyond it and accept that they view things differently."

Royal correspondent Valentine Low, author of Courtiers, adds that William "will be furious about the betrayals of confidences."

Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince William and Prince Harry. Daniel Leavl-Olivas-Pool Getty Images

Meanwhile, King Charles III is eager for the situation "calm down" in time for his May 6 coronation.

Says the source close to the royal household: "It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family. If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue."

Britain's King Charles III (L) walks with his son Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as they arrive at St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles and Prince Harry. DAVID ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty

There is talk that the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who married Harry and Meghan and will officiate the coronation service, was tapped to help bridge the two sides. Reports that Charles had already asked him to reach out to the Sussexes have been downplayed, but Welby is close to the couple, and, as a close source points out, "If he could reconcile the family members, that is what he would want to do."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

People Magazine Prince William Royals Cover

Royal historian Robert Lacey notes that "quite apart from [Charles'] paternal hope to reunite with his son, one of the jobs of the royal family is showing how to cope with the problems we all have in a human and thoughtful way. What will be a success for the family in the future is not reconciliation necessarily, but mutual acceptance of different ideas and priorities."

Related Articles
People Magazine Prince William Royals Cover
How the Royal Family Is Reacting to the 'Massive Shadow' of 'Spare' — and Whether They'll Reconcile
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Can Prince Harry Reconcile with Prince William and King Charles Amid 'Spare' Release?
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles III's Coronation: Everything to Know About the Ceremony and Celebration
King Charles III (R) visits Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed on January 12, 2023 in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire
King Charles Smiles (in a Kilt!) During Scotland Outing Amid Prince Harry's Book Hitting Shelves
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Prince Harry Worries About Prince William and Kate's Kids: 'At Least One Will End Up Like Me, the Spare'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it is transported on a gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to The Palace of Westminster ahead of her Lying-in-State on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Princess Diana's Friend Says 'Spare' Could Give Prince Harry a 'Chance to Rebuild and Renew'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock (341606bi) PRINCE ALBERT WITH PRINCE CHARLES THE ROYAL WEDDING OF CROWN PRINCE HAAKON MAGNUS AND METTE-MARIT TJESSEN HOIBY IN OSLO NORWAY - 25 AUG 2001
Prince Albert of Monaco Talks About Friendship with King Charles — and Looking Forward to His Coronation
The Prince of Wales takes part in a cooking lesson during his visit to Together as One (until recently known as Aik Saath) in Slough
Prince William Steps Out for Solo Appearance as Royal Family Stays Silent amid 'Spare' Allegations
Prince William and Prince Harry attend a photocall during his military helecopter training course at RAF Shawbury on June 18, 2009 in Shawbury, England.
Prince Harry and Prince William's Simmering Sibling Rivalry Is on Display in Resurfaced 2009 Clip
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Says He Excluded Stories About Prince William from Book: 'I Just Don't Want the World to Know'
EXCLUSIVE: Catherine, Princess Of Wales, seen here for the first time since the release of 'SPARE' as she returns to Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton Seen for First Time Since Release of Prince Harry's Memoir
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Claims Prince William Attacked Him During Argument Over Meghan Markle in New Book: Report
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England
King Charles' 2 Children: Everything to Know About Prince William and Prince Harry
Harry and Meghan rollout
Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Series — and the Palace Reaction
Prince Harry tells 60 Minutes about his decision to speak publicly
Prince Harry Says He Wants Dad and Brother 'Back' amid Royal Family Tension
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Says He Hasn't Spoken with Brother Prince William or Dad King Charles in 'a While'