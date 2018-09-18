Prince William Is Going to Be the ‘Most Popular’ Dad When He Returns Home to the Palace Tonight!

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in for a special treat!

After a busy day of events on Tuesday, Prince William said he was going to be the “most popular” dad in the country when he returned home to Kensington Palace this evening bearing gifts.

As he left the University of Birmingham in the English Midlands, the royal dad of three was given some unique dinosaur coloring books for his older children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3. The books were created by the university to commemorate William’s visit when he handed out the first Prince William Awards.

Sketched by artist Julian Kiely, who has volunteered in the Lapworth Museum of Geology, it features dinosaurs and fossils, whales and other creatures.

Prince William REX/Shutterstock

“We made four especially for today,” explains vice-chancellor Sir David Eastwood, who handed the books to the prince as he left. “He said ‘I’ll be the most popular father in the country tonight.’”

The university is now considering making some more of the hardback coloring books.

RELATED: Prince William Reveals One of Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s Favorite Children’s Books

Earlier in the day, as William toured through the Great Hall at the Aston Webb building, he met some of the young people who had graduated following the first year of the Prince William Award, which aims to help build school children’s character and confidence.

He confessed to one group from Dunn Street Primary School in Tyne and Wear, in the northeast of England, “I got scared in school sometimes.”

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Speaking to the children about what they’d learned from the award program that helps build resilience in school, he said, “I was nervous about putting my hand up in class. There’s no such thing as a silly question.”

Sitting with the pupils of Lilycroft Primary School in Bradford, Hafsah Shahin and Aysha Mahmood, both 10, showed him photos of them doing some of the Prince William Award activities.

“Aysha was very good at teamwork and leadership,” Hafsah proudly said of her friend. “She went from not being able to do it, to leading.”

Aysha added, “I learned not to give up. He was very kind.”

Beth Webb, a year four teacher from Croft Primary School in Swindon, adds of the award program, “The children found their voices and found they had skills that they didn’t know they had. They found their own solutions. It is an amazing program especially for those children who need that little bit extra.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“They were able to see what they were actually able to do.”