Why Prince William Is Missing Lady Gabriella Windsor's Royal Wedding This Weekend

There’s another royal wedding this weekend – but some key members of the family will miss the gathering.

One year after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became husband and wife, Lady Gabriella Windsor is set to wed Thomas Kingston on May 18 in very similar fashion. Like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (who wed on May 19, 2018), Lady Gabriella will walk down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As the president of England’s Football Association, Prince William will attend the FA Cup final on Saturday. Although the game is a regular event for William, he skipped it last year while serving as best man to younger brother Prince Harry. Kate Middleton is not expected to attend this weekend’s wedding either.

It’s also unlikely that fans will see Meghan and Harry on their anniversary weekend. Though the wedding is nearby their home of Frogmore Cottage, they’ll be busy taking care of their newborn son, Archie Harrison, who arrived on May 6.

Still, the guest list will include many members of the royal family, led by Queen Elizabeth, who will undoubtedly wear one of her signature bright outfits. The 93-year-old monarch did not attend the wedding of Lord Freddie Windsor, the brother of Lady Gabriella (or “Ella” as she is known to pals), but that wedding did not take place at one of her royal residences.

Richard Stonehouse - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie Harrison Press Association via AP

Other royals to look out for? Princess Eugenie (and husband Jack Brooksbank) may return to her wedding venue with older sister Princess Beatrice and dad Prince Andrew. Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, are also expected to attend.

Queen Elizabeth Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Lady Gabriella, who is the 38-year-old daughter of one of Queen Elizabeth‘s cousins, Prince Michael of Kent, is currently 51st in line to the throne (she’ll move down a spot when Harry’s baby arrives). She will also follow in Meghan and Harry’s footsteps by having her reception at Frogmore House. However, the party is set for the afternoon rather than the evening.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Tom Kingston Blitz Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gabriella, a Senior Director at Branding Latin America, and Kingston, who works in frontier market investment, got engaged in August. Kingston popped the question on Sark, one of the Channel Islands just off the coast of France.

Prince Michael and his wife Princess Michael are “delighted” with the news, the palace said in a statement.