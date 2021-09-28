The Duke of Cambridge teamed up with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is also the UN special envoy on climate change, to boost the Earthshot Prize's "new call to action to the world"

Prince William in His Own Words: 'This Is the Decade' to Save the Planet, 'Waiting Is Not an Option'

Prince William has enlisted another powerful partner in his quest to save the planet.

The Duke of Cambridge tapped former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to co-write an editorial for USA Today in support of his Earthshot Prize.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The science tells us that this is the decade to act — and that waiting is not an option," the pair wrote in the piece, published on Tuesday.

"We must meet this moment with the optimistic spirit of President Kennedy's Moon Shot," they continued. "To promote that goal, one of us (Prince William) established The Earthshot Prize, a global effort to find and celebrate solutions to the world's greatest environmental challenges over the next 10 years."

The piece calls Earthshot "a new call to action to the world: to unleash and support a new generation of invention, innovation and entrepreneurship propelled by a shared sense of urgency to address the crisis at hand and optimism that humanity can achieve seemingly insurmountable goals."

William, 39, is in the midst of a series of events and announcements geared to build excitement and momentum around his passion project.

This past Friday, he released the teaser for a five-part limited series the begins streaming via discovery+ on October 3. "We can create a different future, a better future," he said in the sneak peek, "but only if we reach for it now."

Prince William announces details of inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards Prince William looking out over London from Alexandra Palace | Credit: Kensington Palace

On September 17, the Duke revealed the 15 finalists selected by a prestigious collective of environmental authorities. From those finalists, five will be named on October 17 during an award ceremony livestreamed on Discovery's Facebook page. The final five will receive a $1.4 million prize to advance their work in historic environmental impact and restoration.

In Tuesday's editorial, the message shared by Prince William and Mayor Bloomberg, 79, was infused not only with urgency, but also with hope.