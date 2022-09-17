Prince William Sends Message of Support to Favorite Soccer Team as He Mourns Queen Elizabeth

"It was along the lines of 'would love to be there,'" Steven Gerrard, manager of Aston Villa Football Club revealed about the Prince's message, which arrived ahead of the team's game on Friday

Published on September 17, 2022 07:25 AM
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, (L) and his wife Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, look at floral tributes laid by members of the public on the Long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 before meeting well-wishers. - King Charles III pledged to follow his mother's example of "lifelong service" in his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth, after ascending to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Photo: CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

Prince William is thinking of others while he mourns Queen Elizabeth II.

The Prince of Wales, 40, sent a message of support to his favorite English soccer team last week while preparing for the late monarch's funeral on Monday, the team coach has revealed.

"He messaged in the week, to the club," Steven Gerrard, manager of Aston Villa Football Club said Friday, reported the BBC.

"That shows everything about what he thinks of this club," Gerrard added about William, who is a lifelong supporter of the team and frequently attends games at the club's Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England – with Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte sometimes joining him in the stands.

"It was along the lines of 'would love to be there,'" continued Gerrard about the Prince's message.

royals-c
Prince George, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte at Aston Villa game. Stephen Pond/Getty Images

William's message of support came ahead of Aston Villa's Friday night game against Southampton, which they won 1-0. Before kick-off, the crowd observed a minute's silence in honor of the Queen. All of the stadium floodlights were also turned off during the silence, apart from a single spotlight.

At the 70-minute mark of the game, supporters from both teams also broke into applause to honor the length of Elizabeth's record-breaking reign.

"It certainly took me aback," Gerrard added about William's message, reported the BBC. "He is very much involved in Villa. For him to message in the situation he is in is really impressive.

"For us to reward that with a result and clean sheet, I'm sure he will be proud," Gerrard continued.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, President of the Football Association along with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a> during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on June 29, 2021 in London
Prince George with his parents William and Kate at an England soccer game. Eamonn McCormack - UEFA/UEFA via Getty

"He is consistently in touch. He is very supportive of the boys individually. It's really impressive, his knowledge and how much he is into it."

All games of English professional soccer were canceled last weekend in response to the death of Queen Elizabeth in Scotland on Sept. 9. Games restarted Tuesday, with all clubs observing a minute of silence before kick-off.

Prince William is the president of England soccer's governing body the Football Association.

In July the Prince attended the showpiece final of the Women's EURO 22 event at London's Wembley Stadium to watch the England women's soccer team – nicknamed "the Lionesses" – beat Germany 2-1, cheered on by a crowd of 87,000 fans.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a> cheers on Aston Villa
Prince William and soccer player John Carew. BPI/REX/Shutterstock

The previous month William also told the Lionesses that Princess Charlotte is a "budding star" in soccer during a pre-tournament training session.

"Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal," William said, according to Hello! "She said, 'Please tell them that.'"

