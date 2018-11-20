Prince William Reveals How Having Children of His Own Intensified His Mental Health Struggles

Prince William joined fellow campaigners and familiar friends as he took his campaign for better well-being in the workplace to a top-level conference.

The prince, 36, braved the rain on Tuesday to attend the first This Can Happen conference in London alongside friend Neil Laybourn, with whom he has been highlighting the issue of mental health for males.

William joined a session on mental health and took part in an interactive training workshop being piloted by a selection of companies in Britain as part of an effort to recognize the well-being of staff.

“It’s important we start this momentum where we all take mental health more seriously,” said the royal father of three. “We all have mental health. Just as we look after our physical health, we look after our mental health.”

William discussed how male employees are less likely than their female coworkers to seek support when experiencing a mental health problem.

“What I’ve noticed is we could really use some more voices in the workplace. Standing up and saying, ‘Yeah, I’ve been there. I’ve done that, and I could have done more,” he shared. “I think setting a culture of this open, understanding, supportive environment in the workplace where HR is a door that people feel they can go to, I think that’s really important.”

William made a landmark speech on the issue of mental well-being at work during a visit to Bristol in September. Then, he spoke about his own challenges while working as an air ambulance pilot in east Anglia, England.

“I took a lot home without realizing it,” he said. That speech came as he launched the “Mental Health at Work” initiative in which the royals’ Heads Together campaign partnered with charity Mind to provide free resources to businesses to help with their employees’ well-being.

William shared on Tuesday that when he and Kate welcomed children of their own, some of his “traumatic” jobs that involved kids took a toll on him.

“The relation between the job and the personal life was what really took me over the edge. And I started feeling things that I’ve never felt before. And I got very sad and very down about this particular family,” he said. “You start to take away bits of the job and keep them in your body. And of course, you don’t want to share with your loved ones because you don’t want to bring that sort of stuff home.”

William said he was pleased that the military was taking steps to incorporate mental health into their training to deal with the pressure and stress that comes with their jobs.

Tuesday’s conference was set up by Zoe Sinclair of “Employees Matter” and she has joined with Jonny Benjamin and Laybourn, who have been longstanding campaigners on the problems of suicide. They made the groundbreaking film Strangers on the Bridge for British TV, telling the story of Benjamin seeking out the stranger who had helped him when he was at crisis point on Waterloo Bridge over the River Thames in London.

The pair took part in the London marathon in 2017 on behalf of Heads Together, the umbrella mental health project that William leads along with his wife, Kate Middleton, and brother, Prince Harry. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is expected to also add her own area of action under the campaign in the coming months.