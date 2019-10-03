Prince William Meets the Future with a Sense of Humor: 'This Is Where I Get Run Over by a Robot'

Prince William got a glimpse of the future during a visit to the University of Oxford!

The royal dad stopped by the Oxford Robotics Institute on Thursday, where he was introduced to hi-tech robots…and even received a gift from one.

A robot called Bamm-Bamm, named after the character in The Flintstones, showed off its fine motor skills by crossing a lecture hall, collecting a potted plant and delivering the gift to William. However, the display didn’t exactly go off without a hitch.

“Can someone please pass me the plant pot?” the robot asked when it needed help retrieving the item from a desk top.

After Bamm-Bamm approached the Queen’s grandson, Prince William joked, “This is where I get run over by a robot.”

Instead, Bamm-Bamm stopped and told the royal he had brought him a plant. William politely responded, “Thank you,” with a laugh.

“Please make sure you are holding the object, and I will let go,” the robot told him. After William assured him he had a good grip, Bamm-Bamm let go.

Prince William was also shown a robot called Betty, after Bamm-Bamm’s mother in The Flintstones, which was designed to work on anything from nuclear decontamination to supermarket stocktaking. However, on Thursday it was “having a bit of an electrical fault.”

“She’s having a bad day,” he said.

William visited to open a new graduate building at Keble College, known as the HB Allen Centre. During his hour-long engagement, he also learned how virtual reality headsets are being used to treat patients with mental disorders and met a range of students and academics.

Finally, the royal unveiled a plaque marking the official opening — but not without a playful boast claiming that St. Andrews, the university he attended and where he met wife Kate Middleton, was the best.

Prince William and Kate are currently gearing up for a royal tour of Pakistan, which will run from Oct. 14 to 18.

The couple’s last royal tour together came in January 2018, when they visited Sweden and Norway while Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis.