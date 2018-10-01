Prince William, Meet Prince William! The Royal Shares a Hug with His Namesake to Wrap Africa Tour

Prince William crosses paths with many people, but it’ll be hard to forget one soccer player’s name!

The 36-year-old royal continued his tour of Africa in Kenya on Sunday, where he presented a local soccer team with Aston Villa jerseys. William, who serves as president of Britain’s Football Association, also got a special surprise — a hug from an athlete who shares his name!

“William meets Prince William — The Duke of Cambridge met his namesake at Kinamba, before presenting him with an @AVFCOfficial shirt,” Kensington Palace captioned a photo of the friendly exchange.

Prince William Kensington Royal/Twitter

Prince William with local Kenyan soccer team Kensington Royal/Twitter

William also made the day of school children at the British Army Training Unit Kenya’s Kinamba Community project by handing out soccer balls. He also tried to score a goal — which was successfully blocked! — and observed dance performances during his visit.

Thank you to the people of Kinamba for the fantastic welcome for The Duke of Cambridge at @BATUKOfficial’s Community project in Kenya 🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/XrABdVLccN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 30, 2018

The Duke of Cambridge met local schoolchildren at @BATUKOfficial’s Kinamba Community project in Kenya, bringing with him some footballs for a kickabout ⚽ pic.twitter.com/FDAxzTTGhY — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 30, 2018

Speaking in Namibia on Tuesday, William said his wife Kate Middleton was “immensely jealous” she was not able to join him on the trip. And he joked, “Particularly as I’m looking forward to a few good, uninterrupted sleeps this week, away from my wonderful children.”

On a more serious note, he used the speech at the British High Commissioner’s reception to praise Namibia in joining the Commonwealth Clean Oceans Alliance and working to reduce plastics. William’s visit is very much focused on conservation. “This is an issue very close to my heart, and I know is a matter of deep pride to you all as well,” he said.

…The Duke and the team finally spotted the black rhino they had been looking for 🦏… pic.twitter.com/N852wWNM0Z — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 26, 2018

Despite his vow to sleep well, William actually was up by 5 a.m. on Tuesday and out in the countryside of the Kunene region, eventually spotting an elusive black rhino.

William teamed with Save The Rhino Trust and one of his longest-standing charities, Tusk Trust, as part of his United for Wildlife coalition to end wildlife crime. “This why I wanted to come to Namibia — to listen and learn,” he said in a statement. “It is also why Namibia’s voice on these difficult subjects at the upcoming conference on the Illegal Wildlife Trade in London in October is so important.”

William also stopped in Tanzania before returning to the U.K.