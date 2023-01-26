Prince William Meets His Environmental Innovators as Earthshot Prize Finalists Gather at Windsor

The Prince of Wales met the finalists of the 2022 Earthshot Prize which was held in Boston in December

By Simon Perry
Published on January 26, 2023 12:48 PM
Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks to the Earthshot Prize 2022 finalists, as he joins them at the Earthshot Prize Fellowship Retreat in Windsor on January 26, 2023 in Windsor, England. The event is a vital part of the new Earthshot Prize Fellowship Programme, a unique, 9-month accelerator designed to help Earthshot Prize Finalists grow their solutions by unlocking new routes to market, finance, and major partnerships.
Prince William. Photo: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William is meeting his environment heroes.

The Prince of Wales, 40, spent time with the finalists of his second annual Earthshot Prize on Thursday afternoon.

He did not come face-to-face with any of the 15 finalists at the awards ceremony in Boston in December, as both winners and finalists stayed at their home bases. But on Thursday, he was able to talk to all the changemakers about their progress so far and their hopes for the future as they gathered at Cumberland Lodge, located in a park close to Windsor Castle.

Prince William — who spoke to PEOPLE in December about how he hopes the finalists will build on the legacy of their predecessors — heard about their groundbreaking plans for this year and beyond. He also took part in two smaller, focused conversations to hear about the opportunities The Earthshot Prize has afforded the Finalists so far and what more it can do to break down barriers and accelerate their ambitious plans for the future.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales (C) takes part in break out session with Earthshot Prize 2022 finalists, as he joins them at the Earthshot Prize Fellowship Retreat in Windsor on January 26, 2023 in Windsor, England. The event is a vital part of the new Earthshot Prize Fellowship Programme, a unique, 9-month accelerator designed to help Earthshot Prize Finalists grow their solutions by unlocking new routes to market, finance, and major partnerships.
Prince William. Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty

The finalists have been taking part in a retreat, which is part of the prize's Fellowship Programme, what the organizers call a nine-month timetable designed to help them grow their solutions by unlocking new routes to market, finance and important partnerships.

The inaugural week-long retreat has seen the finalists meet and collaborate, picking up tips and inspiration from leaders and thinkers in the field of innovation and the environment, including Christiana Figueres, former U.N. Climate Chief, and Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, environmental activist and geographer. The finalists are also been taught how to scale up their plans and initiatives.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales speaks to the Earthshot Prize 2022 finalists, as he joins them at the Earthshot Prize Fellowship Retreat in Windsor on January 26, 2023 in Windsor, England. The event is a vital part of the new Earthshot Prize Fellowship Programme, a unique, 9-month accelerator designed to help Earthshot Prize Finalists grow their solutions by unlocking new routes to market, finance, and major partnerships.
Prince William. Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty

It is all part of ongoing efforts to accelerate and scale the solutions that the 15 finalists have for tackling the earth's environmental challenges.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The netting of each $1.3 million (£1 million) award is only part of Prince William's plans for the Earthshot Prize. A key component is to also help boost and accelerate all the 15 finalists' solutions, and this nine-month program — enabling them to utilize ambitious collaborations with the prize's global connections with 45 businesses, NGOs and philanthropists. Conferences like the one William attended are planned to aide them in moving ahead and having an even greater impact in their communities and countries.

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Windsor Foodshare
Alastair Grant/AP/Shutterstock

Earlier on Thursday, Prince William joined his wife, Kate Middleton, 41, to visit a local food bank that is distributing much-needed provisions during tough times for many people in the Windsor community.

Related Articles
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Boston Prepares to Welcome Kate Middleton and Prince William for the Earthshot Prize Awards
Prince William Finalist Earthshot Boston 2022
Prince William Texts Earthshot Prize Finalists — and Shares a Selfie-Style Video!
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
Prince William's Earthshot Prize Finalists Announced: Meet the Changemakers Repairing Our Planet
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kate middleton
Earthshot Prize CEO Says Prince William 'Only Gets More Ambitious' Each Year: 'He Really Cares'
Cambridge family
Prince William Hopes Earthshot Prize Means 'I Can Look My Children in the Eye and Say That I Did My Bit'
Kate, Princess of Wales, arrives to visit Windsor Foodshare
Kate Middleton and Prince William Help Out at Food Bank — But 'One Was Better Than the Other'
Prince William
Prince William Announces Earthshot Prize Finalists: Meet the Innovators Leading Environmental Change
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Billie Eilish arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); KINGSTON, JAMAICA - MARCH 23: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica at King's House on March 23, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)
Billie Eilish Leads the Musical Lineup at Prince William and Kate Middleton's Big Night in Boston
Earthshot Prize winners - The Indigenous Women of The Great Barrier Reef
From Oman to Kenya, Meet Prince William's Earthshot Prize Winners
Prince William Earthshot. Image credit: Alex Bramall / The Earthshot Prize. 
Prince William Opens Earthshot Prize Awards — from Space: 'We Can Change the Future'
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Public Appearance Since Prince Harry's Book Release
Prince William, Prince of Wales (Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby) tours the BAE Systems Typhoon Maintenance Facility during a visit to RAF Coningsby on November 18, 2022 in Coningsby, England.
Prince William Shares His First TikTok as Excitement Rises for Earthshot Prize Awards in U.S.
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for her visit of Greentown Labs, North America’s largest clean-tech incubator, to learn more about how climate innovation is nurtured and scaled on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts
Kate Middleton and Prince William Continue U.S. Trip with Special 'Green' Outing
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Kate Middleton Is 'Very Proud' of Prince William's Work on the Earthshot Prize
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit east Boston to see the changing face of Boston’s shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Bundle up for Visit to Boston Harbor
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Kate Middleton Surprises in a Rented Designer Dress at Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston!