Prince William Meets with His Favorite Team After Joining England Soccer's Social Media Boycott

Prince William is seeing firsthand how his favorite soccer team is helping their local community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal stepped out on Tuesday in the West Midlands, visiting the Aston Villa High Performance Centre to hear about the club's community outreach and support initiatives through the Aston VillaFoundation.

Prince William, who is a longtime Aston Villa fan, met a number of the club's players, many of whom have been actively involved in supporting the work of the Aston Villa Foundation's projects.

Over the weekend, Prince William joined a four-day social media boycott organized by England's high-profile soccer clubs and their players. The boycott hoped to encourage social media companies to take stronger action against racist and sexist abuse online.

During his visit, William met representatives from several projects including Villa Kitchen, a project which sees the kitchens at the soccer stadium produce approximately 1,000 hot meals a week which are then donated to local groups in need.

He also heard about the clinics that began operating in March 2020 due to the pandemic. The Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust worked with the club to equip six hospitality boxes to provide consultation rooms for local expectant and new mothers, delivered by a team of community midwives. After one year, the midwifery team see up to 60 patients a day at the stadium.

Prince William also formally opened the new High Performance Centre. The Centre has been designed to assist the athletes to become the best they can be, providing access to high quality facilities specifically designed for elite performance.

