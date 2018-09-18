Prince William Marks Anniversary of Same Children's Hospice Princess Diana Opened 30 Years Ago

Prince William paid a special tribute to his late mother Princess Diana when he visited a hospice charity that she opened 30 years ago.

William, 36, visited Acorns hospice in Selly Oak, Birmingham, on Tuesday — almost three decades after Diana opened the haven for seriously-ill kids in December 1988. At the time, it was one of the first children hospices in the world.

In the last year, the hospice has provided care for more than 870 children and their families. On Tuesday, William met with some of those who use Acorns’ facilities, such the hydrotherapy pool and the multi-sensory room. He then took part in the celebrations to mark the 30th anniversary.

His visit was part of a busy “away day” for William in the West Midlands. Earlier, William attended the first graduation ceremony for one of his charity’s, SkillForce, that aims to help build school children’s character and confidence.

SkillForce’s Prince William Awards were held at the University of Birmingham. In a powerful speech, William said: “Children and young people today need our help more than ever. They face a level of pressure that previous generations simply did not experience. I have spoken before about the burden of social media and the sense of being on call 24/7, which can affect everyone’s mental wellbeing.

“At a young age, children need to learn the tools to deal with such challenges; the tools to develop their self-esteem, their confidence and resilience to lead happy, healthy lives and to succeed and thrive. No child should ever have to feel like a failure, yet sadly, so many do. But if we work together, we can find answers to the problems faced by this generation.”

Later, he will unveil a statue to honor a former British secret agent who helped save thousands of people from persecution by the Nazis during the 1920s and 1930s.