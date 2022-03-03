Prince William Explains Why Kate Middleton Has 'the Coldest Hands Ever' — and Fans Swoon
Prince William's latest remark about Kate Middleton was swoon-worthy!
During the couple's visit to Wales this week to mark St. David's Day, Prince William made a rare personal comment about his wife of 10 years while speaking with fans who braved the cold to meet them.
"[Kate] has the coldest hands ever," he said. "They say, 'Cold hands, warm heart.' "
While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge usually refrain from PDA and overly personal comments — following the example Queen Elizabeth and her late husband Prince Philip set over the decades — they often connect with well-wishers by sharing small tidbits of their life. In Wales, Kate shared that 8-year-old Prince George works on the farm during school breaks, while William revealed that they make sure to show their three children where they are traveling on a map before a trip.
RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William Were 'Really Relaxed' When a Wales Woman Broke Royal Protocol
"The changing times have required Kate to start to share a bit more," royal biographer Sarah Gristwood tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "She's done it carefully enough to be relatable — nothing that would cause controversy and nothing that could be considered oversharing."
Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, have shown small hints of their romantic relationship, including a snuggly portrait released for their 10th anniversary in April that was reminiscent of a snap taken to celebrate their engagement.
During their visit to Wales, the royal couple showed off their casual side when meeting Nicky Hurst at the Abergavenny Market's cheese stand.
"They were lovely," Hurst tells PEOPLE. "I wasn't sure what they'd be like and what to call them in terms of their titles. I called them 'Kate' and 'Will,' and they were really relaxed."
On presentation to a member of the royal family, the correct formal address is "Your Royal Highness." Then "Sir" or "Ma'am" can be used accordingly.
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
Christine Hughes and Carol Davies, sisters who own a fruit and flowers stall in the market, camped out to be at the couple's wedding back in 2011. They joked that they would "be at your nan's' " — a reference to the celebrations in London to mark the Platinum Jubilee, marking Prince William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth's 70th year of her reign. "Oh, you're coming up?" William said with a smile.
"They're so down-to-earth, an amazing couple," Hughes tells PEOPLE. "They will make a fantastic King and Queen — and Prince and Princess of Wales."