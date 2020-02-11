Like father, like son!

Prince William and Prince Charles shared a couple lighthearted moments during their appearance alongside their wives at a rehabilitation center in Leicestershire on Tuesday.

In a rare outing together, the two heirs to the British throne brought their future queens, Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, making their trip a little more chaotic than their usual engagements, which normally consist of just one or two royal members.

At one point the Duke of Cambridge, 37, joked that it was bad enough when there were just two of them. “When there’s four of us it’s a nightmare,” he said.

Charles, 71, chimed in, “There’s too many of us!”

RELATED: Future Kings Unite! Prince William and Prince Charles Have Rare Outing with Wives Kate and Camilla

Image zoom RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty

Image zoom Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty

Image zoom Kate Middleton Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty

The Prince of Wales also later remarked to reporters that he hoped their shorthand was up to scratch “with so many of us running around.”

Outside of church services, concerts and occasions such as Remembrance Day, it is unusual to have the two couples together at the same engagement.

During their visit to the new rehabilitation center for service personnel, the couples viewed some of the therapy areas and meeting patients as they took part in gym sessions. They were also shown the prosthetics workshop and spoke to patients and staff about the clinical and therapy services on site.

RELATED: Prince William Gets Surprise Push from Dad Charles After He Misses Shot in Wheelchair Basketball

Image zoom Prince William and Prince Charles

William even tested his skills at wheelchair basketball during part of a gym session, and his father unexpectedly decided to step in and help out by pushing his son’s wheelchair closer to the rim after the royal struggled to score a basket.

But even with Charles’ help, William still struggled to score after two more attempted shots. After missing the third consecutive basket, the Prince of Wales gave him an encouraging rub of the shoulders and William exclaimed: “It’s not going to go in!”

RELATED: Prince William Shows Off in Competitive Side in a Game of Foosball — with Soccer Pros!

Image zoom Prince William and Prince Charles Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Images

Finally, on William’s sixth attempt proved successful. Spectators and staff on the side can be seen and heard clapping and cheering for the team effort as the prince raises his arms in the air to celebrate before getting up and shaking hands of the two employees who helped him.

The DMRC also provides valuable education, research and training in military rehabilitation, and provides services to a small group of veterans in the form of the Complex Prosthetic Assessment Clinic (CPAC), a joint Ministry of Defence and National Health Service England outpatient clinic.

Image zoom Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

William is patron of the appeal for the DMRC, which opened in October 2018. Based at Stanford Hall in Leicestershire, it treats members of the Armed Forces who are suffering from musculoskeletal disorders and injuries, complex trauma and those who need rehabilitation following neurological injury or illness.

After the visit, the two royal couples went their separate ways, with Charles and Camilla heading into nearby Leicester to visit a thriving market, meet members of a local women’s charity and watch a performance by local schoolchildren to celebrate the diversity of the city.