Prince William Makes His TED Talk Debut! See a Sneak Peek of His Historic Talk

The royal's first TED Talk will be devoted entirely to tackling global warming

Prince William is making his first-ever TED Talk to discuss climate change.

On Saturday, the royal, 38, will give his first TED Talk during Countdown—TED's first free and virtual conference devoted entirely to tackling global warming. William will be joined by Al Gore, Jaden Smith, Chris Hemsworth, Jane Fonda, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle and more for the virtual conference.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a sneak peek of William's outdoor TED Talk, he says, "The shared goals for our generation are clear — together we must protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world and fix our climate.

"And we must strive to do all of this in a decade. If we achieve these goals, by 2030 our lives won’t be worse and we won’t have to sacrifice everything we enjoy. Instead, the way we live will be healthier, cleaner, smarter and better for all of us."

The star-studded panel will discuss how the world can tackle global warming and ensure a better future for the planet. Countdown will take place Saturday from 11 a.m-5 p.m. ET, and anyone can watch the livestream on TED’s YouTube Channel.

Image zoom Prince William Countdown

The event will also bring together "scientists, activists, entrepreneurs, urban planners, farmers, CEOs, investors, artists, government officials," and more to "find the most effective, evidence-based ideas" to help combat climate change. Part of the conference's overall pledge is to work to find a way to decrease greenhouse gas emissions by half by the year 2030.

Global warming is an increasingly important issue for the prince. On Thursday, William launched his $65 million environmental Earthshot Prize, which will reward those who are making a difference on climate change and conservation.

William’s ambitious program will see five awards of $1.3 million given each year, promoting at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental issues before 2030.

Image zoom Prince William Oxford Film/ ITC

“I felt very much that there’s a lot of people wanting to do many good things for the environment and what they need is a bit of a catalyst, a bit of hope, a bit of positivity that we can actually fix what’s being presented. And I think that urgency with optimism really creates action. And so The Earthshot Prize is really about harnessing that optimism and that urgency to find solutions to some of the world’s greatest environmental problems,” William said in an interview with BBC Radio Four’s Today.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!