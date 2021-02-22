Prince William Makes First In-Person Royal Visit of New Year to Visit Vaccine Center

The Duke of Cambridge visited a center not far from his country home, Anmer Hall, where he has been living with his family during lockdown

Prince William is paying tribute to the vaccinators.

On Monday he made an early morning visit to a center near his country home of Norfolk where health workers are administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

At the King's Lynn Corn Exchange, William — who was ill with the coronavirus last April — met some of those receiving the vaccine (colloquially known as "the jab" in the U.K.) and spoke to National Health Service staff and volunteers about their experiences of being a part of the largest vaccination program in British history.

He made the short journey from his home at Anmer Hall, where he, wife Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have been staying during the latest U.K.-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During his visit, William was asked about the health of his 99-year-old grandfather, Prince Philip, saying Philip is "okay" despite his ongoing hospitalization.

William also observed the vaccine delivery work of Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, which is operating centers across Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Norfolk and Waveney. Family doctors and pharmacists are also administering the vaccine rollout.

Up until about a week ago, 307,716 doses of the life-saving vaccination have been delivered to people living in Norfolk and Waveney. That means 94 percent of those over age 80, 97 percent of 75-79 year olds and 73 percent of 70-74 year olds in the region have received their first dose.

