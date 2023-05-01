Prince William Will Make 'Heartfelt' Speech to Father King Charles at Coronation Concert: Report

The Prince of Wales will lead tributes to his father a day after the King is crowned at Westminster Abbey

By Simon Perry
Published on May 1, 2023 09:29 AM
Prince Charles Prince William
King Charles; Prince William. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/Shutterstock; Victoria Jones/PA Wire/Shutterstock

Prince William is set to lead the public tributes to his father, King Charles, over the coronation weekend.

A day after he pledges allegiance to the King at the coronation service in Westminster Abbey, the Prince of Wales is set to make a speech in the monarch's honor at the star-studded Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

The "heartfelt" address next Sunday, according to the Daily Mirror which broke the story, would praise King Charles as a man who had "devoted himself to duty and the causes he believed in." Prince William, 40, could also pay tribute to Queen Camilla for bringing his father happiness, the paper reported.

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, where Prince William has his office, declined to comment on the story.

Prince William, Prince Charles
King Charles and Prince William. Duchess of Cambridge, Kensington Royal/Instagram

Prince William's speech would echo his actions at the Platinum Party at the Palace, which took place in June 2022 as part of the celebrations of his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth's historic 70 years on the throne. There, he spoke about how "proud" he was of his father and late grandfather Prince Philip for their conservation work spanning decades. The environment is a key part of William's public work, centered mostly on his groundbreaking Earthshot Prize.

During the May 6 ceremony, Prince William will kneel before his father, place his hands between his father's and vow to serve him by saying: "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

The Prince of Wales' words — called the Homage of Royal Blood — are reminiscent of the homage made by Prince Philip to Queen Elizabeth at her 1953 coronation when he also vowed to be her "liege man of life and limb."

king charles, prince george
Queen Camilla, King Charles, Prince George and Prince William. Danny Martindale/WireImage

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The news came as the BBC released stunning images of the spectacular stage design for the concert that will star performers Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli. Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench will also take the stage.

Tom Cruise will appear via video to add his voice to the tributes to the King, while there will be a cameo by beloved children's favorite Winnie the Pooh.

Related Articles
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales watch the athletics during the Invictus Games at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre on September 11, 2014 in London, England.
Prince William's Key Role at Coronation Revealed — How the Heir Will Pay Homage to Father King Charles
****STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 2200HRS BST, SUNDAY APRIL 30TH 2023**** Coronation Concert Stage Renders. Picture credit is BBC Studios
See the Coronation Concert Stage — with a Windsor Castle View! — Where Lionel Richie Will Perform
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip wave from Buckingham Palace.
Why Prince Philip Never Wore a Crown — Even at Queen Elizabeth's Coronation
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
PEOPLE to Offer Exclusive Wall-to-Wall Coverage of King Charles' Coronation from London
Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service
Who's Attending King Charles' Coronation? The Complete Guest List (So Far)
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Schedule: A Timeline of All the Events
King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh! New Additions to King Charles' Coronation Concert Lineup Revealed
Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester; Princess Alexandra; Prince Edward, Duke of Kent; Prince Michael of Kent
King Charles and Queen Elizabeth's Coronations — Held 70 Years Apart — May Share These 4 Royal Guests
Prince George, King Charles
How Prince George Will Make History at His Grandfather King Charles' Coronation
Prince William and Kate Middleton Share New Photo to Mark Their 12th Wedding Anniversary. https://www.instagram.com/p/CrnSoWVNaAn/. Matt Porteous.Kensington Palace
Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Sweet New Photo to Mark Their 12th Wedding Anniversary
Katy Perry King Charles Lionel Richie to perform at King Charles' coronation ceremony
Katy Perry and Lionel Richie Lead King Charles' Coronation Concert — See Who Else Is Performing
Palace Shares a Look at King Charles’ Coronation Invitations Getting ‘Final Touches’
Buckingham Palace Shares Look at King Charles' Coronation Invitations Receiving 'Final Touches'
Family at Balmoral. Princess Anne tempts the queen's corgi, Sugar, with a ball, and the Duke of Edinburgh's dog, Candy, looks up at Queen Elizabeth, as with the duke and Prince Charles they walk in the grounds of Balmoral Castle during the royal family's summer holiday, August 1955. The castle, private property of the sovereign, at Deeside, West Aberdeenshire, Scotland, was bought by Prince Albert in 1852 for $31,000. The castle was rebuilt three years later. The castle was Queen Victoria's favorite residence and she often held court there. Since then the royal family have kept up the annual custom of staying at Balmoral during the shooting season. The sporting estate abounds with grouse and red deer.
Are King Charles and Queen Camilla Having a Pre-Coronation Break in Scotland — Just Like Queen Elizabeth?
FOLKSTONE, BARBADOS - MARCH 19: (L-R) Lionel Richie, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Sir Tom Jones attend a Prince's Trust International Reception at the Coral Reef Club Hotel on March 19, 2019 in Folkestone, Barbados. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are visiting a number countries as part of their Caribbean Tour, including a historic visit to Cuba. (Photo by Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images)
Lionel Richie Says It's an 'Honor' to Perform at 'Wonderful' King Charles' Coronation (Exclusive)
Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Scarborough
Kate Middleton and Prince William Announce Their First Royal Outing for When Kids Return to School
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and son Tom Parker Bowles attend the launch of "Fortnum & Mason: The Cook Book" by Tom Parker Bowles at Fortnum & Mason on October 18, 2016 in London, England.
Tom Parker Bowles Says Mom Queen Camilla Had No 'End Game' When She Married King Charles