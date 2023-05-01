Prince William Will Make 'Heartfelt' Speech to Father King Charles at Coronation Concert: Report

Prince William is set to lead the public tributes to his father, King Charles, over the coronation weekend.

A day after he pledges allegiance to the King at the coronation service in Westminster Abbey, the Prince of Wales is set to make a speech in the monarch's honor at the star-studded Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

The "heartfelt" address next Sunday, according to the Daily Mirror which broke the story, would praise King Charles as a man who had "devoted himself to duty and the causes he believed in." Prince William, 40, could also pay tribute to Queen Camilla for bringing his father happiness, the paper reported.

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, where Prince William has his office, declined to comment on the story.

King Charles and Prince William. Duchess of Cambridge, Kensington Royal/Instagram

Prince William's speech would echo his actions at the Platinum Party at the Palace, which took place in June 2022 as part of the celebrations of his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth's historic 70 years on the throne. There, he spoke about how "proud" he was of his father and late grandfather Prince Philip for their conservation work spanning decades. The environment is a key part of William's public work, centered mostly on his groundbreaking Earthshot Prize.

During the May 6 ceremony, Prince William will kneel before his father, place his hands between his father's and vow to serve him by saying: "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

The Prince of Wales' words — called the Homage of Royal Blood — are reminiscent of the homage made by Prince Philip to Queen Elizabeth at her 1953 coronation when he also vowed to be her "liege man of life and limb."

Queen Camilla, King Charles, Prince George and Prince William. Danny Martindale/WireImage

The news came as the BBC released stunning images of the spectacular stage design for the concert that will star performers Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli. Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench will also take the stage.

Tom Cruise will appear via video to add his voice to the tributes to the King, while there will be a cameo by beloved children's favorite Winnie the Pooh.