Prince William Made a Joke About Prince Harry in His Wedding Speech That He Thought 'Was Hilarious'

Harpist Claire Jones looks back at her role at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton 10 years ago

Prince William snuck in a lighthearted joke about his younger brother Prince Harry during his speech at his wedding reception 10 years ago on April 29, 2011.

As he thanked those who'd helped make the day he wed Kate Middleton so special, he referred to harpist Claire Jones, who was among the entertainers at the Buckingham Palace afternoon reception.

"He made a lovely little remark about me," Jones tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "The first thing he said to me was, 'Did you hear what I said in my speech?' I said I did, but I asked him to remind me because I hadn't heard it all. He said, 'Thank goodness Claire turned up to play the harp because otherwise, we'd have to get my brother to play it instead."

"He thought that was hilarious," she added. "I thought it was quite funny he said that. He was very accommodating and warm. I wished them well, and I said I hoped they would have a happy and joyful life together."

royal wedding 2011 Prince William and Prince Harry on April 29, 2011 | Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty

royal wedding 2011 Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Jones, who held the title of Official Harpist to the Prince of Wales from 2007 to 2011, also had a memorable moment with the bride. She and Kate were both wearing Alexander McQueen — though Jones points out hers was borrowed!

"She looked divine. But the first thing she said to me was, "Oh my goodness, you look gorgeous!" Jones shares. "I thought she's the star of the show. She loves fashion and is really into designers and knows her stuff, so it was really nice of her to say that."

Claire Jones Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty

Earlier in the day, as William and Kate said their vows in front of the world at Westminster Abbey, Jones watched the ceremony on TV with some of the palace staffers who were preparing for the reception. Then, after the guests and the royal family arrived back from the service, she provided the musical entertainment.

"The first member of the royal family to thank me was Prince Harry," Jones adds. "He was really, really down-to-earth, very friendly and easy to talk to. Straight away he said, 'Thank you for being here and taking the time to play. It sounds wonderful.' "

After the speeches, Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall came over to chat – and the bridesmaids and flower girls weren't far behind.

"The little ones wanted to have a go on the harp," she says. "They were really going for it with their little hands going up and down the harp. The Prince of Wales is a family man and was really enjoying it."

The royal wedding also came just before Jones had her own happy news to share. Just two weeks after the event, she was on a brief break from a concert tour in the U.S. and Brazil when her then-boyfriend —percussionist and composer Chris Marshall — proposed during their time off in Rio de Janeiro. The couple and their 4-year-old daughter Cadi live in West Wales.