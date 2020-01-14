Prince William Spotted Leaving Kensington Palace One Day After the Historic Royal Family Summit

Prince William is returning to his normal duties after taking part in Queen Elizabeth‘s family summit Monday at her Sandringham estate.

The Duke of Cambridge, 37, was seen leaving his Kensington Palace home Tuesday for the first time since attending the 90-minute meeting to “talk things through” regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s shocking decision to step down from their senior roles.

In the new image, William has a stern look on his face as he sits in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The royal wore a checked blue and red collared shirt tucked under a matching sweater.

The shot of William comes one day after his family’s groundbreaking meeting at the Queen’s country home in Sandringham, Norfolk.

The 93-year-old monarch — who ordered Harry, William, and Prince Charles to attend the summit — released a rare and emotional statement shortly after the meeting came to a close.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the Queen said in a statement. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, revealed their unprecedented plans to “step back” in an Instagram post last week.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the statement read. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

The couple also declared they plan to “balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

Harry and William have since denied a U.K. newspaper’s story that the rift between the brothers was allegedly caused by William’s “bullying.” In a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE, the brothers insisted that the story, which was run by the Times of London, was false.

“Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a U.K. newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge,” the statement said. “For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

Those in palace circles previously told PEOPLE that some of the distance between William and Harry is a normal consequence of their moving into adulthood.

“After the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997, the two brothers were thrown together by the tragedy of their childhood,” said longtime royal historian Robert Lacey. “But it’s inevitable, as they grow up and develop different personalities, that synchronicity won’t apply anymore.”