Proud Dad! Prince William Is All Smiles as He Leaves the Hospital Hours After Welcoming Son

Now that’s a proud dad!

Prince William emerged from St. Mary’s Hospital in London hours after he and Kate Middleton welcomed their third child — a prince — on Monday.

William was all smiles as he told well-wishers who had gathered outside the Lindo Wing that he’d be “back in a minute, back in a minute.” He then drove off to see children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are back at home at Kensington Palace.

The royal dad will bring the siblings back to the hospital so they can meet their new baby brother.

William memorably brought George to visit his new sister, Charlotte, in the hospital when she was born in 2015.

William and Kate welcomed their third child — a prince — on Monday, after arriving at the hospital before 6 a.m.

The Duke of Cambridge departs St Mary’s Hospital to see Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace. pic.twitter.com/qOwD4uepgB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs,” a statement from the palace read. “The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement continued. “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

Big brother Prince George, 4, was at school when his little brother was born and big sister Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 in May, was at home at Kensington Palace.