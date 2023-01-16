Prince William and King Charles Miss Funeral for Greece's Last King, Constantine II

Prince William asked cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor to represent him at the service, while Princess Anne stood in for her brother King Charles

By Simon Perry
Published on January 16, 2023 10:18 AM
Former King Constantine II Of Greece Funeral
Photo: Nieboer/PPE/DDP/INSTARimages.com

Prince William and King Charles III are remembering King Constantine of Greece as royal families across Europe gather for the funeral.

William, 40, asked his relative Lady Gabriella Windsor to represent him at the funeral of Constantine, while Princess Anne stood in for her brother King Charles at the solemn ceremony in Athens on Monday.

Anne, who attended the service alongside her husband Sir Tim Laurence, was greeted on the steps of the Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens by Constantine's eldest son, Prince Pavlos, who wore a dark suit and black tie for the occasion. Lady Gabriella was a few steps behind them.

It is customary for senior royals in Britain to send relatives or close friends and aides to funerals on their behalf. The late Queen Elizabeth only rarely attended funerals. King Charles appears to be following the same custom and sending a family member instead.

Queen Anne Marie of Greece and Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece attend the funeral of Former King Constantine II of Greece
Queen Anne Marie of Greece and Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece attend the funeral of Former King Constantine II of Greece. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Constantine's wife, childrenswear entrepreneur and writer Princess Marie-Chantal, and his eldest son Prince Pavlos led the grieving Greek family at the service on Monday. Pavlos and his brothers Prince Nikolaos and Prince Philippos were at the head of the mourners, immediately behind the coffin as it was carried into the Greek Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral. Constantine was also father to Princes Alexia and Princess Theodora.

Prince Albert of Monaco was among the mourners joining royals from all over Europe paying tribute to Constantine. King Felipe and his wife Queen Letizia were also in attendance, as was Queen Margrethe of Denmark, the late King's sister-in-law.

Princess Anne the Prince Royal and Timothy Lauwrence attends the funeral of Former King Constantine II of Greece
Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde were among the congregation along with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, as well as Prince Haakon of Norway and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway.

Former King Constantine II Of Greece Funeral - Lady Gabriella Windsor Funeral for former King Constantine II of Greece
Lady Gabriella Windsor. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

It was no surprise to see so many heads of royal families from across the continent as Constantine, who was the last King of Greece, was well-connected throughout Europe. He was a first cousin to the late Prince Philip, William's grandfather. His wife, Queen Anne-Marie was a Danish princess when they wed — her sister is Queen Sofia of Spain, the mother of current King Felipe.

Former King Constantine II Of Greece Funeral - Prince Albert II of Monaco
Best Image/BACKGRID

Choosing Lady Gabriella to represent him and his wife Princess Kate was a poignant choice for William. She is the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, a first cousin to the late Queen Elizabeth, to whom Constantine was a close friend. Gabriella and William also share another link: Constantine was a godfather to them both.

Constantine II (former Greek King) on BBC Breakfast with Frost, Sunday 10th April 2005. (Photo by Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty Images)
Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty

Constantine died, aged 82, on January 10. According to Reuters, the former King suffered from chronic heart and mobility problems. His condition had worsened, and he had been hospitalized in recent months. He died of a stroke after being admitted to the private Hygeia Hospital in Athens the previous week with breathing problems, according to Greek media outlets, The Guardian reported.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The King only reigned for about a decade from 1964 to 1973, when the monarchy was abolished. He fled initially to Rome but spent most of his exile living in Hampstead, in London. In 2010 he returned to Greece.

Related Articles
King Charles III attends the Epiphany service at the church of St Lawrence, Castle Rising near the Sandringham Estate on January 8, 2023 in King's Lynn, England.
King Charles Had a Fun Fashion Moment with an Unexpected Tie That You May Have Missed
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Prince Harry Worries About Prince William and Kate's Kids: 'At Least One Will End Up Like Me, the Spare'
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Says He Excluded Stories About Prince William from Book: 'I Just Don't Want the World to Know'
The Prince And Princess of Wales Visit Merseyside
Kate Middleton and Prince William Talk About Importance of Therapy with Teens
Sarah Ferguson Pens Messages to 'Sissy' Lisa Marie Presley Following Death
Sarah Ferguson Mourns 'Sissy' and 'Devoted Friend' Lisa Marie Presley: 'I Am Deeply Saddened'
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Reveals He'd Buy His 'Everyday Casual Clothes' on Sale at TK Maxx While Living in the U.K.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince William Ignores Reporter When Asked If He's Read Prince Harry's Memoir, 'Spare'
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Shares the Meaning of His Necklace That Broke During Prince William Fight
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital
See Kate Middleton and Prince William's Reaction When Someone Points Out Their 'Matching' Outfits
The Prince And Princess of Wales Visit Merseyside
Kate Middleton and Prince William Promote Mental Health at Vibrant Charity in First Outing of 2023
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meets with the Wheelchair Basketball Team Ukraine during day six of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 21, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Prince Harry's Next Netflix Series on His Invictus Games Is Coming to Screens This Summer
King Charles III (R) visits Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed on January 12, 2023 in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire
King Charles Smiles (in a Kilt!) During Scotland Outing Amid Prince Harry's Book Hitting Shelves
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Public Appearance Since Prince Harry's Book Release
SPARE, THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED MEMOIR OF PRINCE HARRY, THE DUKE OF SUSSEX, TO BE PUBLISHED GLOBALLY ON JANUARY 10, 2023, BY PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE
Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' Smashes Publisher's First-Day Sales Record with 1.4 Million Copies Sold
Prince Harry, tom hanks
See Prince Harry and Tom Hanks' Hilarious Backstage Mix-Up at 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Can Prince Harry Reconcile with Prince William and King Charles Amid 'Spare' Release?