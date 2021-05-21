Kate Middleton will join William on Monday as they take on a mini-tour of Scotland

Prince William Steps Out in Wake of His Anger at BBC as He Begins Scotland Royal Tour

Prince William is kicking off his royal tour of Scotland just one day after he released an emotional statement condemning the BBC's handling of his mother Princess Diana's Panorama interview in 1995.

The Duke of Cambridge's first visit began in Edinburgh, the Scottish capital, on Friday, where he attended an event to highlight the mental health benefits of sports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Thursday, William expressed his anger in the wake of the official inquiry into the circumstances leading up to Princess Diana's interview with the BBC. He strongly criticized the "deceitful way the interview was obtained" and defended his beloved mother. Saying "lurid and false claims" fuelled his late mother's "paranoia," he added, "The interview was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse and has since hurt countless others."

Prince William Scotland Prince William | Credit: Jeff J Mitchell - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William Scotland Prince William | Credit: Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty

But on Friday, William returned to his royal duties as he spent time with soccer players as a follow-up to his groundbreaking Heads Up campaign from last year. Joining professional and local grassroots players in taking part in drills, William, 38, heard more about initiatives in Scottish soccer that champion mental health.

He also took part in a pitchside video call with players from all four nations of the United Kingdom: England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Prince William Scotland Prince William | Credit: Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty

The visit comes the day before the Scottish Cup Final. William has invited emergency responders to watch the Scottish Cup Final with him at a rooftop bar on Saturday.

Kate Middleton, 39, will join her husband on Monday as they set off on a series of visits, including to the college town St. Andrews University where they first met and fell in love almost 20 years ago. They will also travel to Orkney, marking the first time they will be there in an official capacity.

Edinburgh is the base for where William will undertake the ceremonial portions of the tour. As Lord High Commissioner of the Church of Scotland, the royal is attending the church's general assembly opening and closing ceremonies, his office at Kensington Palace confirmed.

Later in the day on Friday, William inspected the Guard of Honour on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse and was formally welcomed as Lord High Commissioner in the Ceremony of the Keys. He then met with a group of military personnel who have been invited to watch the ceremony.

Prince William Scotland Prince William | Credit: Jeff J Mitchell - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William Scotland Prince William

Ahead of the environmental conference, COP26, which is taking place in Glasgow later this year, the couple is also set to visit some innovative projects, such as seeing an Extreme E electric vehicle and a visit to Orkney's European Marine Energy Centre.

Prince William Scotland Prince William | Credit: Jeff J Mitchell - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William Scotland Prince William | Credit: Jeff J Mitchell - WPA Pool/Getty

When the visits were announced earlier this week, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said, "The Duke is honoured to be fulfilling the role of Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland this year."