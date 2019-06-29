Prince William and Kate Middleton Will Visit Pakistan This Fall The news comes after the announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming tour of Africa By Helen Murphy

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to visit Pakistan in the fall, Kensington Palace announced on Saturday.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office,” a statement from the palace read. “The visit will take place in the Autumn.”

It’s unclear if the couple’s children — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — will accompany the couple, both 37, on the visit.

The trip will mark Kate and William’s first visit to Pakistan, though the royals visited the neighboring country of India in 2016.

William’s mother Princess Diana visited the country, which is a member of the Commonwealth, various times throughout her life, and Queen Elizabeth made the trip in 1997.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

Image zoom Princess Diana in Pakistan in 1996 Anwar Hussein/WireImage

RELATED: Prince William Congratulates England on World Cup Victory in Rare Tweet — See His Personal Touch!

The news comes days after the announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be embarking on a tour of Africa, also in the fall.

They will visit the country of South Africa, with Harry also making stops in Malawi and Angola. He’ll also do a “short working visit in Botswana en route to the other countries,” according to a post on the couple’s Instagram account.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Going on a Royal Tour of Africa

“The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond,” the couple wrote on Instagram.

In the post, they also hinted that son Archie, born on May 6, will be coming along: “This will be their first official tour as a family!”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Earlier this month, Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, officially split from The Royal Foundation, their former joint charity with Kate and William.

The Royal Foundation will continue without the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s involvement, the palace announced in a statement, saying, “They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that the separation is a “natural progression” and not a breakup.