Why You Won't See Kate Middleton and Prince William This Week

Kate Middleton and Prince William have cleared their calendars for a sweet reason.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have not been seen in over a week as Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are off from school. Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41, typically try to keep royal duties to a minimum when their kids are on break.

George, Charlotte and Louis all attend the Lambrook School in Windsor, near their Adelaide Cottage home. The Wales family often retreats to their country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk during time off, where they enjoy spending time outdoors together — from gardening to bike riding and beach trips. In a rare interview with the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in 2020, Kate revealed that her favorite times with her family are "outside in the countryside and we're all filthy dirty."

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be back in the classroom later in April, as the countdown continues to King Charles' coronation on May 6. The children's classmates can look forward to another school break with a bank holiday weekend, while the Wales siblings may play a part in the historic crowning ceremony.

In March, The Times reported that plans have been drawn for the young royals to participate in the carriage ride from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace on May 6. According to the outlet, George, Charlotte and Louis "are expected to join their parents" and be on "public display" in a horse-drawn carriage.

While there has been speculation that Prince George will have a role in the service as second in line to the throne, it hasn't been officially confirmed whether he — or his siblings — will be at the big event.

PEOPLE understands that the Prince and Princess of Wales are still considering what, if any, part their children will play. The details featured in The Times story are based on a rehearsal document seen by the publication.

A close source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that Prince William and Princess Kate are "cognisant that [George] is old enough to understand what's going on," adding that normal life resumes when he's back at school with his classmates.