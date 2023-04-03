Why You Won't See Kate Middleton and Prince William This Week

Hint: It involves Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' school schedule

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 3, 2023 01:18 PM
Catherine, Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William have cleared their calendars for a sweet reason.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have not been seen in over a week as Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are off from school. Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41, typically try to keep royal duties to a minimum when their kids are on break.

George, Charlotte and Louis all attend the Lambrook School in Windsor, near their Adelaide Cottage home. The Wales family often retreats to their country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk during time off, where they enjoy spending time outdoors together — from gardening to bike riding and beach trips. In a rare interview with the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in 2020, Kate revealed that her favorite times with her family are "outside in the countryside and we're all filthy dirty."

Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire on September 7, 2022 on the eve of their first school day.
Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte. JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be back in the classroom later in April, as the countdown continues to King Charles' coronation on May 6. The children's classmates can look forward to another school break with a bank holiday weekend, while the Wales siblings may play a part in the historic crowning ceremony.

In March, The Times reported that plans have been drawn for the young royals to participate in the carriage ride from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace on May 6. According to the outlet, George, Charlotte and Louis "are expected to join their parents" and be on "public display" in a horse-drawn carriage.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Karwai Tang/WireImage

While there has been speculation that Prince George will have a role in the service as second in line to the throne, it hasn't been officially confirmed whether he — or his siblings — will be at the big event.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey
Samir Hussein/WireImage

PEOPLE understands that the Prince and Princess of Wales are still considering what, if any, part their children will play. The details featured in The Times story are based on a rehearsal document seen by the publication.

A close source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that Prince William and Princess Kate are "cognisant that [George] is old enough to understand what's going on," adding that normal life resumes when he's back at school with his classmates.

Related Articles
Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours
Kate Middleton and Prince Louis Show Their Sweet Mother-Son Bond in Newly Released Photo
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp99RBWtx_V/?hl=en. Matt Porteous
Kate Middleton Celebrates U.K. Mother's Day with Sweet Post Featuring All 3 Kids — See the Photo!
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to Join Coronation Carriage Ride: Report
Prince George.Princess Charlotte and Prince George and Prince Louis Pool picture: Arthur Edwards. The SunThe Queen with the The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,
Royal Photographer Shares Trick for Taking Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Picture
William, The Prince of Wales, adjusts a wreath he was laying during a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, Poland
Prince William Spends Time With Ukrainian Refugees in Poland After Somber Tribute to War Dead
Prince William visits the Territorial Defence Force in Rzeszow.
Prince William Makes Surprise Poland Trip to 'Look into the Eyes' of Those Helping Ukraine and 'Say Thank You'
The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George for the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service
Kate Middleton Says Prince George 'Has the Physique' for This School Sport — and Charlotte Plays Too
The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George for the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service
Kate Middleton and Prince William Take George and Charlotte to Visit TV Show Set During School Break
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Next Star-Studded Red Carpet Moment Revealed
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during Trooping the Colour; Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the Oxford House Nursing Home
Kate Middleton Reveals Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Messy Mardi Gras Plans
Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards
Kate Middleton Says She Misses Wales — and Shares Why She Wants to Bring George, Charlotte and Louis There
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
All About Prince William and Kate Middleton's 3 Kids
Kate Middleton and Prince William Christmas Card 2022
Everything You Missed in Kate Middleton and Prince William's Christmas Pic — Like George's Untucked Shirt!
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Carrickfergus
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Off This Week for a Relatable — Nonroyal! — Reason
touts wales family royal christmas 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Christmas Debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales
The Princess Of Wales Visits Slough
Kate Middleton Makes Pancakes with Nursing Home Residents Following Her Red Carpet Outing at the BAFTAs