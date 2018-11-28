Kate Middleton and Prince William Pay Tribute to Soccer Club Chairman Who Died in Helicopter Crash

Prince William and Kate Middleton headed to a city in mourning on Wednesday.

The couple visited Leicester in the English Midlands to meet those grieving the recent death of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, chairman of the city’s beloved football club, who died along with four others in a helicopter crash last month.

Both William and Kate knew Srivaddhanaprabha “and wanted to visit the city to recognize the warmth and compassion that the people of Leicester and fans of Leicester City Football Club have shown in reaction to the accident,” their office said in a statement.

The couple was welcomed to the tribute site by the chairman’s widow, Aimon, his son and Vice Chairman of the Club, Aiyawatt, known as “Top,” and daughter Aroonroong, known as “Roong.”

Prince William and Princess Kate — in @CatwalkerCo carrying their floral tribute to place it at the site close to @LCFC ground @people #royal #DukeandDuchessofCambridge pic.twitter.com/Tu6Vx2mSVF — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) November 28, 2018

Prince William and Kate Middleton Neil P. Mockford/Getty

The royal mother of three, wearing a grey coat by Catherine Walker & Co and with her hair pulled back into a ponytail, knelt down to lay a bouquet of flowers to a growing sea of floral tributes as well as scarves and club banners. The white flowers were wrapped in blue, reflecting the team’s colors, with a wreath card that read, “To Vichai and all those who died in this terrible tragedy, you will be sorely missed. Our sincere condolences to the city of Leicester.” It was signed “William” and “Catherine.”

The couple then bowed their heads in a moment of silence.

They were then introduced to some of the players — Jamie Vardy, Wes Morgan, Kasper Schmeichal, Andy King, Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell — and Claude Puel, the team manager. William looked solemn as he chatted to each player. The prince also shared a warm moment with Aiyawatt, putting a hand on his shoulder and telling the players, “You’re in very good hands.”

William and Kate surveying some of the sea of floral tributes and scarves and club banners that are laid out in tribute to the late owner of Leicester City soccer club, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha @people pic.twitter.com/XxJgJyoERk — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) November 28, 2018

At the time of the tragic crash, William, who is president of the Football Association, the governing body of the sport in England, issued a statement expressing his sadness at the news. They also met with a group of the club’s players and volunteers and club supporters who have helped relocate the thousands of tributes that were left outside the club’s King Power Stadium.

Srivaddhanaprabham, a businessman from Thailand, had a huge impact on the city, which lies about 100 miles north of London, and the royal couple also spent time with some of the charities which were supported by him.

After their first stop, William and Kate were set to visit the University of Leicester to hear about some of the educational programs that Leicester City Football Club has supported — including a $1.25 million donation from Srivaddhanaprabha to fund medical research and training. They were also scheduled to meet the university’s centenary scholars, a program created in tandem with the 100th anniversary of a fund established as a living memorial to those who fought and made sacrifices in WWI.