How Prince William and Kate Middleton Plan to Share Some Holiday Cheer with Service Families

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to spread some pre-Christmas cheer to armed forces members and their families separated due to deployment.

The royal couple is hosting a festive party for children of personnel from two air force bases who are currently serving in Mediterranean country Cyprus. And then, William and Kate, both 36, will fly out to the island the following day to meet those serving there — and deliver some of the gifts from the families.

The fun begins on December 4, as families of service members of squadrons based at RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham join William and Kate for the party in London.

There, children will be able to play around, pose for pictures in a photo booth, and write letters to be taken to their loved ones who are currently posted to RAF Akrotiri on Cyprus.

The event will feature stalls, Christmas stocking and snow globe decorating, cracker-making and entertainment from Sharky and George. The pair took part in a reception for bereaved families of military members at Buckingham Palace in May of 2017.

The party is supported by the Royal British Legion charity in recognition of the sacrifices made by many families at this time of year.

The following day, December 5, William and Kate will fly to Cyprus to visit RAF Akrotiri and meet with serving personnel, those living on the base, station staff and members of the local community.

Shortly after they touch down in Cyprus, William and Kate will speak to personnel from 11 and 31 Squadrons, operating Typhoon and Tornado GR4 Squadrons aircraft, respectively.

They will then head to the Oasis centre, which is used by those on the base as a recreation area when they are not on shift. At the sergeant’s mess, William and Kate are set to speak to station personnel, their families and go on a short walkabout. They’ll then join a Christmas reception — and hand over presents to 11 Squadron from families they met the previous day at the holiday party.