The ever-competitive Duke and Duchess of Cambridge faced off in a sloop race at the Royal Nassau Sailing Club on Friday

Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Video of Sailing Race (as Kate Helps a Boater from Going 'Overboard!')

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are wet after a boat ride as they attend the Platinum Jubilee Sailing Regatta n day seven of the Royal Tour of the Caribbean on March 25, 2022 in Nassau, Bahamas.

Shortly after the Duke and Duchess and Cambridge took part in one of the Bahamas' first sailing regattas since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, the couple's joint Twitter account, Kensington Royal, shared a video of the excursion for fans to watch on Saturday.

"Taking to the sea yesterday for a very special regatta here in The Bahamas," Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, wrote alongside the clip. "Thank you to the crew for braving the rain! It was a close race…"

In the seconds-long video, Prince William and Kate can be seen taking part in the yacht race as rain pours down on them and their fellow boaters.

As the rough seas splash against each of their respective boats, the husband-and-wife duo sail off on separate sloops. The event involved six boats, with a presentation on shore after for the top three finishers — including the Susan Chase, Prince William's boat!

The Friday event, which took place at the Bahamas' Montagu Beach, came about as the pair marked the conclusion of their royal trip to the Caribbean.

For the outing, Kate stepped out in a crisp white polo shirt with navy blue piping at the lapels and sleeves, which she paired with sporty khaki shorts, a woven brown belt, white sneakers, and, later, a windbreaker. William was also dressed casually in a blue button-down shirt, navy shorts, boating shoes, and a baseball cap.

Sloop sailing became a beloved Bahamian pastime in the 1960s. As its popularity was on the rise, Prince William's grandfather, Prince Philip, visited the Bahamas in 1959 to watch the King's Cup Series from the Royal Nassau Sailing Club — the very same spot where William and Kate enjoyed one of their last afternoons in the Caribbean.

The Duke of Edinburgh was even named an Honorary Commodore and Honorary Life Member of the Club during his trip more than 60 years ago.

Later on Friday, Prince William and Kate attended a glittering evening reception at Baha Mar Resort on the white sand beaches of Cable Beach in Nassau.

Kate wore a shimmering turquoise, bespoke, silk duchess satin gown with hand-tied bows at the shoulder from British designer Phillipa Lepley that paid tribute to her host country's flag — and gave her the ultimate Cinderella moment. William, meanwhile, was dapper in a blue velvet tux.

As they mingled with guests, Kate talked about her and Prince William's outings earlier in the day. Guest Christie Prosper noted, "They're both so refreshing. She said she loved the Bahamian culture."

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

During a conversation with guest Lissa McCombe, Kate said how "exciting" the couple's sailing competition was earlier in the day at Montagu Bay. "She had a really exciting time. She thoroughly enjoyed it," McCombe told PEOPLE. "She said they nearly had a man overboard and she was at the tiller at the time — she had one hand on the tiller and one on the guy at the same time."

Alongside the reception and sailing event, the Duke and Duchess also visited a local school in Nassau, met with healthcare workers who have been working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and took part in a lively Junkanoo street festival.

However, the royal couple has also faced significant backlash on their official tour.

Although they have received warm welcomes from many locals during their visits to Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas, they have also encountered mounting tensions in the Caribbean nations where Prince William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, remains head of state.