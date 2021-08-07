Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Sweet New Photo of Princess Charlotte Holding a Butterfly

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the candid snapshot to highlight an important cause

Princess Charlotte is a nature lover!

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a sweet new photo of their 6-year-old daughter on Sunday in honor of an important cause. In the adorable image, Charlotte gently holds a butterfly in her hands while spending time outdoors.

"We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK," William and Kate wrote on Instagram alongside the casual snap.

"@savebutterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain," they added. "Hopefully you can beat last year's total, @savebutterflies."

Earlier this year, Kate and William shared another new photo of Charlotte in honor of her birthday.

In the candid snap — which was taken by Kate — Charlotte flashes the camera a smile while wearing a Rachel Riley floral dress with buttons down the front.

Royal Great-Grandchildren Princess Charlotte | Credit: Duchess of Cambridge via Getty

Two weeks ago, they also shared another new portrait in honor of Prince George's 8th birthday.

The new portrait shows George sitting on the hood of a car, grinning for the camera in a blue polo shirt with orange stripes. It even appears to include a subtle tribute to Prince Philip, with George sitting on what looks like a Land Rover, which was a favorite car of Queen Elizabeth's late husband.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince George Twins with Dad Prince William in Colorful Ties to Cheer on England's Soccer Team

With this latest birthday has come some chic changes from George. Age 8 is the age at which etiquette experts say boys in aristocratic circles usually swap formal shorts for pants, and there's no doubt his style will continue to shift — just as his father's did at that age.

"He is growing up fast and more of a young man than a little boy now," Sophie Mirman, founder and creative director at Trotters, recently told PEOPLE of George's maturing style.