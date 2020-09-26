Prince William and Kate Middleton's 3 Kids Meet One of Their Favorite Celebrities

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared two adorable new photos with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

A royal family affair!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Taken in the gardens at Kensington Palace, the images were captured earlier in the week after William and the esteemed conservation advocate and documentary filmmaker attended an outdoor screening of Attenborough’s upcoming feature film, A Life On Our Planet.

In one image, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are surrounded by their children — who are all wearing coordinating blue outfits — while sharing a moment with the filmmaker, who George is a big fan of!

Although George appears to play it cool in the photo, Charlotte seems excited as can be, posing with her hands on her face while looking directly at Attenborough, much to Kate’s delight.

Image zoom Prince William and sons Prince George and Prince Louis Kensington Palace

The second family photo shows a more private moment between William and his two boys. In the snapshot, the royal has a smile on his face as he sits beside Louis and George, whose focus is on an object he’s examining.

Although William has “always loved nature,” he previously revealed that fatherhood has influenced his conservation efforts.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In a clip from his upcoming documentary, Prince William: A Planet For Us All, the father of three said that becoming a dad gave him a “new sense of purpose.”

“Now I’ve got George, Charlotte and now Louis in my life, your outlook does change. You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife, in a much better condition,” he added in the clip, which also documented William’s talks with Attenborough.