Prince William and Kate Middleton Say George, Charlotte and Louis Miss Great-Grandpa Prince Philip

Prince William and Kate Middleton sent a thank you note in response to a letter of condolences from a fan

Prince Philip is greatly missed by his family.

Prince William and Kate Middleton sent a thank you note in response to a letter of condolences saying their family — including their three children Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — missed their "much loved grandfather and great-grandfather."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Miss Royal Replies shared the piece of mail on Instagram, showing the typed note along with a photo of Prince Philip, who died last month at the age of 99, in uniform.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind words following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh," the letter reads. "Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received in recent weeks."

It continued, "They will all miss their much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time."

prince phillip, queen elizabeth Prince William, Prince George, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte | Credit: The Royal Family

Following Prince Philip's death, Kate and Prince William shared a number of never-before-seen photos of Philip with their three children. First, accompanying Prince William's heartfelt tribute to his grandfather, was a sweet photo of Prince George sitting with his great-grandfather on a carriage.

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

Prince William and Kate shared a new photo with the Queen, Prince Philip and their two eldest children from back in 2015. The photo, taken in Balmoral Castle, shows a young Prince George holding hands with his father while a baby Princess Charlotte steals a glance at her great-grandparents, with the Queen smiling back at her.

The royal family also released a previously unseen shot of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth posing with seven of their great-grandchildren taken in 2018.

Prince Louis, just a few months old at the time, takes a seat on the Queen's lap, as his big sister Princess Charlotte sweetly holds his hand. Prince Philip has his arm around Isla Phillips, who smiles as she cradles little cousin Lena Tindall, who has big sister Mia Tindall standing close.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Eldest cousin Savannah Phillips stands between her two great-grandparents behind the couch, while Prince George takes a spot next to the monarch.