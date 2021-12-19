Prince William and Kate Middleton Sparkle and Smile Ahead of Sunday's Royal Variety Performance Airing

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed watching Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart, James Blunt, and more for last month's annual Royal Variety Charity event, which airs Sunday on ITV HD

Their Royal Highnesses, Prince William - The Duke and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge join the standing ovation at the end of the show 'The Royal Variety Performance' TV Show, UK - 19 Dec 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton remain big supporters of the arts.

Following the end of the program, which is set to air on television on Sunday, William and Kate were photographed showing their appreciation for each of the guests' musical talents through a standing ovation.

The annual Royal Variety Performance event supports the Royal Variety Charity, of which Queen Elizabeth is a patron. The money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the U.K. who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times.

For the occasion, Kate sparkled in a glittering emerald column gown by Jenny Packham, which she also wore during the couple's tour of Pakistan in 2019. William, meanwhile, sported a blue velvet tux.

British TV personality Alan Carr hosted the evening event, which also saw performances from Gregory Porter and Elvis Costello, as well as a special collaboration by actress Keala Settle and the Some Voices choir.

Ed Sheeran on stage at the Royal Albert Hall 'The Royal Variety Performance' TV Show, UK - 19 Dec 2021 Credit: ITV/Matt Frost/Shutterstock

The event marked a sparkling return to the Royal Albert Hall for William and Kate, who wowed on the venue's red carpet for the premiere of the James Bond movie, No Time to Die, in September.

The night out was especially poignant for the Royal Variety Charity as it is the centenary of the Queen's involvement. The tradition began with the Queen's grandfather King George V in 1921.

This year, the Royal Variety Charity has continued with its support for members of the entertainment industry via a grant program, helping many people who have found this past year a particularly difficult one, the couple's office at Kensington Palace said.

Singer James Blunt performing on stage at the Royal Albert Hall 'The Royal Variety Performance' TV Show, UK - 19 Dec 2021 Credit: ITV/Matt Frost/Shutterstock

The charity also manages its own care home, Brinsworth House in Twickenham, which is a place of safety, peace, and happiness for retired members of the entertainment industry (Just before Christmas in 2018, Meghan Markle visited the home).