Prince William and Kate Middleton Are 'Delighted' About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Baby News

Kensington Palace is about to get one more royal resident!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child this spring, and the royal family is sharing in their baby joy.

Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are “delighted” for the couple, the palace says.

Harry and Meghan’s royal baby will join several little cousins around the palace. Will and Kate are the proud parents of Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 6-month-old Prince Louis.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have also expressed their joy over the news. Senior members of the royal family who were in attendance at Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding on Friday were able to congratulate the couple in person.

Congratulations are also starting to roll in from other key figures in the U.K.

Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement: “My warmest congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the happy news they are expecting a baby in the Spring. Wishing them all the best.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who married the couple in St. George’s Chapel in May, also expressed his joy.

“Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their happy news! Prayers for them in the months ahead,” he said.

Harry and Meghan are currently in Sydney, Australia, where they have kicked off the first day of their 16-day tour, which will also see them travel to New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji.

Fiji and Tonga are among the countries listed as “areas with risk of Zika infection,” according to the CDC.

Harry and Meghan’s tour schedule is not changing and they have reportedly taken advice about the Zika virus, which can cause the birth defect microcephaly and other severe fetal brain defects.