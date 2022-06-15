Everything We Know About Adelaide Cottage, Prince William and Kate Middleton's Rumored New Home
The Cambridge family is on the move.
When Prince William and Kate Middleton leave London for a new home in Windsor, they'll reportedly be relocating to Adelaide Cottage — so here's everything known about the rumored new base.
The cottage was commissioned by King William IV for his wife, Queen Adelaide, in 1831, said to be built on a structure from the seventeenth century. According to The Gardens and Parks of Windsor, writings from time describe the original lodge as "a romantic habitation under a steep bank," one that charmed the Queen. Renovated in her honor, the stucco-faced home featured two large rooms, French windows, multiple fireplaces, covered veranda, porte cochère and gingerbread trim, details which remain today.
Tucked within the 4,800-acre Windsor Great Park and inside the 650-acre Home Park privately managed by the Crown Estate, Adelaide Cottage is a half of a mile from Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth's primary residence. It's about the same distance from Frogmore Cottage, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle called home during their marriage before relocating to California.
Like Harry and Meghan did with Frogmore, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will likely update the space before settling in. The move, which was first reported by the Sunday Times, reflects the changing needs of the couple's three children: Prince George, who turns 9 in July, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.
George and Charlotte will leave their London prep school, Thomas's Battersea, at the end of the current term, PEOPLE confirms, and will enroll in a school in the Windsor area.
The Sunday Times added that William and Kate may ultimately occupy "the big house," a.k.a. Windsor Castle. It is thought that William's father Prince Charles does not plan to spend as much time there when he becomes king as Queen Elizabeth does now.
"The reality is they are quite confined in what they can do in London," a friend told the newspaper of William, Kate and their children. "The kids can't go into the park and kick a football with friends. Their plan is to be there for the next 10 to 15 years and then move to Anmer, which is so special to them."
Anmer Hall, the couple's country refuge in Norfolk, "is their happy place," a friend of the prince's told the newspaper.
While in London, the Cambridges will continue to use Kensington Palace as their home base.