How Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Raising the Next Generation of Royals

The couple is keenly aware they are raising the next generation of royals. Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been attending important family occasions since their youngest days.

The future king was just 2 years old (and his little sister was fresh off her first birthday) when great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth marked her 90th birthday on the Buckingham Palace balcony back in June 2016.

Today, one family friend tells PEOPLE the third in line to the throne is a "cracking little lad."