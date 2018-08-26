Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Church with the Queen at Her Summer Getaway in Scotland

Summer break just isn’t complete without a trip to grandma’s house!

Prince William and Kate Middleton are visiting Queen Elizabeth at her summer retreat at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, and were photographed on their way to a church service at Crathie Kirk on Sunday.

Also spotted in attendance were Princess Anne, her husband Sir Timothy Laurence and her daughter-in-law Autumn Phillips, as well as Prince Charles and Prince Edward, plus the latter’s wife Sophie Wessex and their 14-year-old daughter Lady Louise Windsor.

While William and Kate’s three children — Prince Louis, 4 months, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 5 — were not pictured along the ride, a royal correspondent for U.K. outlet The Sun reports that they are currently at Balmoral for the weekend with the Queen. Multiple outlets report that George attended his first grouse shoot this past Friday.

The children are accompanying their parents on the annual trip to Balmoral that usually takes place in early September, but that’s when George and Charlotte are expected to return to school this year.

Queen Elizabeth Peter Jolly/REX/Shutterstock

Princess Anne, Sir Timothy Laurence and Autumn Phillips Peter Jolly/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Prince Philip Makes Rare Public Appearance While Heading to Church with Queen Elizabeth

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not make an appearance (and have been spending a few weeks out of the spotlight), Harry took Meghan to the Scottish estate last year before they announced their engagement.

Meghan and Harry also reportedly spent some time with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at the Castle of Mey, the remote home that once belonged to Charles’ late grandmother, the Queen Mother.

The couple have not been photographed for a return visit at the Queen’s picturesque highland retreat since they wed in May.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Balmoral Castle Getty Images

RELATED: Inside Queen Elizabeth’s Go-To Summer Escape, Balmoral Castle in Scotland

Many members of the royal family have visited the 92-year-old monarch at her summer home, where her husband Prince Philip is said to have been spending his downtime fishing, among other things.

Harry’s cousin Zara Tindall attended church with their grandparents last week with her husband Mike Tindall (after returning to competitive horseback riding just two months after giving birth!), while Princess Beatrice accompanied the Queen to services shortly after celebrating her 30th birthday earlier this month.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle Steps Out with Prince Harry on Her Birthday to Celebrate a Friend’s Wedding

Meghan and Harry also bonded with some famous pals during their time off, reportedly spending last weekend with George Clooney and wife Amal at their home in Italy. While Harry and Clooney played basketball, Meghan lounged by the pool with Amal and helped look after the Clooneys’ 14-month-old twins, Ella and Alexander. The Clooneys also reportedly held a dinner party to celebrate their guests on Saturday evening.

The newlyweds will return to the spotlight later this week, when they attend a London performance of the hit musical Hamilton on Wednesday. The event will raise funds for one of Harry’s longtime charities, Sentebale, which he set up alongside friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.