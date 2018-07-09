See the Royal Family of 5! Will, Kate, George and Charlotte Arrive at Prince Louis' Christening

It’s Prince Louis’ big day!

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived for their 11-week-old son’s royal christening on Monday at the Chapel Royal in St. James’s Palace in London. The royal parents stepped out for the ceremony alongside Louis’ older siblings, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3.

Kate was elegant in a cream suit dress from Alexander McQueen (her wedding dress designer!) and a matching headpiece from Jane Taylor.

A sleeping Prince Louis was seen in Kate’s arms as the family arrived, chatting with Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury at the door of the chapel. Prince William held the hands of both is other children as Princess Charlotte looked slightly quizzical at the Archbishop who bent down to welcome her.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis PA Images/Sipa

Princess Kate and Prince Louis Dominic Lipinski/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Following in his siblings’ footsteps, Louis’ service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, who christened George in October 2013 and Charlotte in July 2015 — and most recently officiated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding.

PA Images/Sipa

PA Images/Sipa

Charlotte, 3, was christened at Sandringham’s St. Mary Magdalene church in Norfolk — in the same church where her late grandmother Princess Diana was christened — while the ceremony for George, 4, was held at St. James’s Palace‘s Chapel Royal. The Chapel Royal was also where Meghan had her own baptism earlier this year.

Members of the Royal Family arrive at St James's Palace for the christening of Prince Louis. pic.twitter.com/3pDk4D898C — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 9, 2018

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The royal parents chose two hymns for the ceremony: O Jesus, I Have Promised and Lord of All Hopefulness. Godparents Lucy Middleton and Guy Pelly will each do a reading.

The Royal Family of Five leave the Chapel Royal following Prince Louis’s christening pic.twitter.com/BZXVeG6SKN — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) July 9, 2018

Will and Kate also chose the anthems, “This is the day which the Lord hath made (John Rutter)” and “Suo Gân,” a traditional Welsh Lullaby (Gareth Wilson), which will be performed by The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal.

Prince Louis PA Images/Sipa

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis PA Images/Sipa

The first anthem, “This is the day which the Lord hath made” was composed for the couple’s wedding in 2011.

RELATED VIDEO: See Kate Middleton’s Lightning-Quick Mom Reflexes When Princess Charlotte Falls on the Palace Balcony

The processional organ music will be R. Vaughan Williams’ Prelude on Rhosymedre, which was also played at their wedding and the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis PA Images/Sipa

Michael and Carole Middleton followed by Pippa Middleton and James Matthews PA Images/Sipa

Aunt Pippa Middleton, who is expecting her first child this fall, arrived at her royal nephew’s christening alongside her family. She followed behind a few of Louis’ godparents.

Guy Pelly and his wife Lizzy PA Images/Sipa

Lucy Middleton, Hannah, and Robert Carter and Harry Aubrey-Fletcher PA Images/Sipa

The godparents and the Middleton family arrive at the Chapel Royal for the christening of Prince Louis (with thanks @RE_DailyMail) pic.twitter.com/1XbCW5BHTk — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) July 9, 2018

William and Kate welcomed their third child on April 23. Just days later, they revealed his name, Prince Louis Arthur Charles, which is a nod to family members. Not only is it one of his dad’s middle names, it’s also a nod to Louis Mountbatten, Prince Louis’s great-grandpa Prince Philip’s uncle, who was a father figure for Charles and was assassinated in 1979. Arthur is one of William and Charles’s middle names, while Charles, of course, is his grandpa’s name.

PEOPLE’s commemorative edition, William, Kate & Family Welcome Prince Louis is on sale now

Mom Kate stepped out holding little Louis just seven hours after giving birth, giving the world the first glimpse of the new little prince. His royal christening marks his second public appearance.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Louis Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Louis is fifth in line to the throne after grandpa Prince Charles, dad Prince William, big brother Prince George and big sister Princess Charlotte.

Prince Louis Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

The proud parents have already shared a few details about their newest addition. Dad William said Louis was “behaving himself” at an Anzac Day service in April. However, William was also caught nodding off during that same service!