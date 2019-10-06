Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back together — for a good cause.

The two royal couples, who have split their offices and charitable endeavors after initially working side-by-side, have reunited to voice a PSA video for mental health, which will be aired by major U.K. broadcasters on Monday evening.

The three-minute clip — launched by Public Health England as part of its Every Mind Matters program — features the royals narrating a spot that stars Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close and Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain.

It was written by Four Weddings and a Funeral creator Richard Curtis.

Image zoom Public Health England

“When they heard about it, all four of them were really keen to take part,” says a royal source. “It is a really positive project, and all four of them have been involved and they hope it will have a huge impact.”

The palace will not say when and where the recordings were made, but they took place at various places.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The voiceover begins with Prince William saying, “Everyone knows that feeling, when life gets on top of us.”

After William says “Me, you,” Harry picks up with “your brother, your mother, your friend, your colleague, your neighbor,” adding that sufferers often feel they can’t do anything about it.

Image zoom

“There are things we can do,” says Meghan. “From today, there’s a new way to help turn things around. Every Mind Matters will show you simple ways to look after your mental health.”

Then Kate, who was the inspiration behind the royals’ successful Heads Together mental health initiative, adds, “It’ll get you started with a free online plan designed to help you deal with stress, boost your mood, improve your sleep and feel more in control.”