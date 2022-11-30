Prince William and Kate's Office Responds to Racist Incident at Buckingham Palace: 'Unacceptable'

"Racism has no place in our society," a spokesman for the Prince and Princess of Wales said

Kate Middleton and Prince William. Photo: CHRIS JACKSON/AFP via Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton's spokesman is speaking out after racism allegations were made against one of King Charles' top team members.

Ngozi Fulani, a domestic abuse activist, said she was repeatedly asked racially-loaded questions by the palace aide about her heritage and background at a palace reception that was hosted by Queen Camilla on Tuesday. Buckingham Palace said the member of the royal household has resigned and apologized after "unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments" were made.

The racist incident comes as William and Kate travel to Boston on Wednesday for three days of events leading up to William's Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Friday evening.

A spokesman for the Prince and Princess of Wales addressed the controversy on Wednesday, saying: "I was really disappointed to hear about the guest's experience. Racism has no place in our society. These comments were unacceptable and it's right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."

The spokesman added that William, who was on a plane when news of the incident broke, was aware of the situation and supports the action that has been taken against the aide.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive at The Street - a community hub that hosts local organisations to grow and develop their services, in Scarborough
Prince William and Kate Middleton. CHARLOTTE GRAHAM/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Outlining the incident on Twitter, Fulani, who was born in Britain and attended the event on behalf of Sistah Space — a support group for African and Caribbean women affected by abuse — claimed she was asked questions like "what nationality are you?" "where do you really come from?" "where do your people come from?" and "what part of Africa are you from?"

The palace aide has not been named by Buckingham Palace, but her name has been widely reported on social media.

"We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made," the statement continued. "We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.

"In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect. All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."

