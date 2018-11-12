Prince William and Kate Middleton Mirror Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Subtle PDA Move

Royal PDA alert — times two!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known for their sweet moments of intimacy, from little rubs on the back to full-on kisses in front of the cameras, so it was no surprise that the parents-to-be arrived at the Centenary of the Armistice service at Westminster Abbey on Sunday evening hand-in-hand.

But they also snuck in another one of their signature moves during the event: Harry gently placing a hand on his wife’s lower back.

Although Prince William and Kate Middleton have been known to follow the Queen’s lead and keep PDA to a minimum during public appearances, they were spotted pulling the exact same move at the service. William stayed close to Kate and similarly placed a hand on her back. However, the couple entered and exited the ceremony without holding hands.

REX/Shutterstock (2)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Alastair Grant/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Prince William and Kate Middleton VICKIE FLORES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, previously told PEOPLE that there are no formal rules on royal couples being lovey-dovey in public — it’s at their own discretion.

“It is rare to see royal couples holding hands on official outings,” she explained. “While we are much less likely to see [Kate and Prince William] holding hands in public, we often see Prince Charles and The Duchess of Cornwall holding hands — it’s all simply a matter of preference for each couple and is also likely dependent on the nature of the event they are attending. A more serious engagement would warrant a more serious level of professionalism, which each royal is sure to follow.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle REX/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meier further shared that the closeness between Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, makes them “relatable and lovable to the public.”

“Meghan is used to being touchy-feely, and Harry is the same,” former palace spokesman, Dickie Arbiter, also told PEOPLE. “Harry has always been tactile.”

But Kate and William, both 36, have recently had their own affectionate moment caught on camera. At the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank last month, the parents of three — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 6 months — were spotted holding hands in the pews of St. George’s Chapel while waiting for the ceremony to begin.