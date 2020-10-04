Prince William Says Kate Middleton and 'Cheeky' Princess Charlotte Have Mastered the Floss Dance

Prince William shared some surprising details about his family in his new ITV documentary, Prince William: A Planet for Us All

Prince William shared some surprising details about his family, which might surprise even the biggest royals fans, in his new ITV documentary, Prince William: A Planet for Us All.

During a visit to Liverpool documented in the film, William, 38, gets a chance to surprise a group of children who built a huge bug hotel, which they whimsically named "Bugingham Palace." In addition to discussing the importance of insects on the environment, the children were full of questions about the royal dad's kids: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

“Is Princess Charlotte cheekier than Prince George?” asked one child, according to Hello! magazine.

“No they’re about as cheeky as each other,” William answered. “They’re very cheeky.”

Meanwhile, another student asked the father of three if George had taught the family how to do the floss dance.

"No, Charlotte can floss," William replied, noting that their daughter had mastered it at the age of 4 and that his wife could also do the popular dance style.

“Catherine can floss but I can't. It's, it's like a really horrible film to watch me floss,” he added.

In the new documentary, which airs in the U.K. on ITV on Monday, the Duke of Cambridge reflected on how his children have impacted his commitment to protecting the environment.

"I really want to make sure that in 20 years, George doesn't turn around and say, are you ahead of your time? Because if he does, we’re too late," William says.

“Now I’ve got George, Charlotte and now Louis in my life, your outlook does change. You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife, in a much better condition,” he adds.

Although his children may still be young, they already share their father’s love of nature.

Last weekend, William and Kate released some adorable images of the family in the garden at Kensington Palace meeting one of their favorite TV stars, Sir David Attenborough.