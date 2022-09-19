A Closer Look at the Handwritten Notes Prince William and Kate Middleton Each Wrote to the Queen

Prince William and Kate Middleton each penned separate notes for Queen Elizabeth II, included among the wreaths on her coffin seen during the committal service at St. George's Chapel on Monday.

Two note cards with the monograms of William, 40, and Kate, 40, were tucked amid family wreaths bearing the queen's favorite flowers.

The special messages were included atop the Royal Standard-draped coffin, which also featured the Imperial State Crown, the Sovereign's Sceptre and the Sovereign's Orb.

King Charles III, 73, also included a handwritten note to his mother, which was nestled within the flowers.

The white card on royal letterhead read: "In loving and devoted memory, Charles R."

Other flowers, chosen by the new monarch, included blooms and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Charles' country home of Highgrove House.

Jonathan Brady/AP/Shutterstock

Rosemary was included for remembrance as well as myrtle, the symbol of a happy marriage, cut from a plant that was grown from a sprig of myrtle in the Queen's wedding bouquet in 1947.

Jonathan Brady/AP/Shutterstock

English oak, which symbolizes the strength of love, was there along with scented pelargoniums: garden roses, autumnal hydrangea, sedum, dahlias and scabious in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy with touches of white to match the flag.

During the state funeral at Westminster Abbey earlier in the day, eagle-eyed social media onlookers shared images of another element — this one unexpected — on the coffin: a spider, which was said to be a good omen.