Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Grenfell Tower Fire Memorial on Fifth Anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge honored those who lost their lives in the West London tragedy

Prince William and Kate Middleton are paying their respects.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a memorial service Tuesday on the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire. In 2017, a blaze tragically ripped through the 24-story apartment building in West London and killed 72 people.

Before the ceremony began, the royal couple met with survivors and those who lost loved ones. The multi-faith service was held at the foot of the now-abandoned tower, and featured prayers, readings and choir performances. The observance was organized by Grenfell United, a group of survivors and bereaved families advocating for change following the tragedy.

The future king and queen were somber through the service. After, they laid wreaths and flowers to honor the victims.

This year's memorial was the first in three years. Grenfell United held services on the anniversary of the tragedy in 2018 and 2019, shifting to individual visits to survivors and the grieving during the pandemic.

Three months after the disaster, Prince William, 39, and Prince Harry met with those affected. It was the deadliest residential fire in Great Britain since World War II, The New York Times reported.

While speaking with survivors, the princes spent time with the Gomes family — parents Marcio and Andreia, and their young daughters Luana and Megan. The family escaped the blaze from their home on the 21st floor, only to lose Andreia's unborn son Logan, who was delivered stillborn hours later.

"Talk about your loss, promise me," William told the girls at the time.