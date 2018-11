Since marrying, Will and Kate have embarked on several lengthy international royal visits: the first was to Canada and California in 2011 and the second was to Singapore, Malaysia, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu in honor of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012. But it was their tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2014 that garnered the most attention. Why? The inclusion of a 9-month-old Prince George, who stole the show at his first official play date and on a visit to Sydney’s Taronga Zoo.