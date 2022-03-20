Prince William and Kate Middleton traveled to Belize as part of their Caribbean tour on behalf of Queen Elizabeth

Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Off Their Dance Moves in Belize: Watch!

Prince William and Kate Middleton are shaking it off in Belize!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed off their dance moves during a trip to the beach-front village of Hopkins in Belize on Sunday as they continue their Caribbean tour on behalf of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While visiting Hopkins, the cultural center of the Garifuna community in Belize, the couple joined in the festivities, dancing the local "punta" and sampling the Hudutu broth-style meal as they immersed themselves in Garifuna culture.

William even busted out some impressive moves with a 57-year-old local woman, Laura Cacho.

"They are an amazing couple and we would love them to come any time with their children Charlotte, George and Louis," Cacho, who helped host the visit, tells PEOPLE. "They really know how to dance. They took the culture from me and I didn't need to teach them. They're so good at it. They were excellent."

Britain's Catherine (2-L), Duchess of Cambridge, dances with Garifuna women at Hopkins Village, Belize on March 20, 2022. Credit: JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty

Vkeveen Martinez, 15, one of the teens from the Light of Hopkins dance group who tempted the couple onto the floor, adds, "It was amazing. It was a lot to get a prince out to dance, and I held his hand."

Martinez even asked William what it was like living in a castle.

"He said 'it's tricky — my grandmother lives there,' " she shares.

And Kate told her that "she wants dance classes."

Cynthia Ellis-Topsy, ambassador at large for the Garifuna nation, says she also encouraged the couple to dance.

"I said, 'I'll hold your hand and we will do it together.' He did dance and it was beautiful. [Kate] was a bit nervous and she certainly appreciated the children," she says. "We need to change the mindset and that's best through the children."

Ellis-Topsy also recalled Prince Harry's memorable visit to Belize in 2012.

"I said to William that when [his brother] Prince Harry came to Belize he was dancing and didn't need encouragement. He is a wild card. William laughed and said, 'Harry's not self-conscious,' " she tells PEOPLE.

The Garifuna nation is made up of the Garifuna people who were originally from Africa and came to Belize from St. Vincent, where they settled with the local Arawak indigenous people.

"We are one of the first people of the Americas and our mission is to get recognized," Ellis-Topsy adds.

Britain's Prince William (2-L), Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Catherine (R), Duchess of Cambridge, smile upon their arrival at Hopkins Village, Belize on March 20, 2022. Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty

Of the couple's trip to Belize, Cacho adds, "Their visit is going to bring unity, especially after COVID — it's a blessing for the economy to have them here."