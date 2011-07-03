Plus: the two visit a children's hospital – and sneak off for a romantic boat trip together

Has Prince William mastered the art of French cooking?

After a lesson Saturday evening at Montreal’s top cooking school, Institut de tourisme et d’hotellerie du Quebec, he managed to pull off a very complicated dish: a lobster soufflé. William’s efforts even impressed his host, Quebec’s premier Jean Charest, who is known to be an accomplished chef.

In fact, the prince teased his host about his own less successful soufflé, joking, “If you could rise to the challenge, that would be great.”

For William, the cooking lesson was a time to relax and have fun, as he pinched strawberries in a bowl, dipped a spoon into a vat of melted chocolate and joked around with his host. But his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, seemed to be taking her kitchen duties more seriously.

Theresa Rindress, 23, a cooking student, showed Kate how to make an amuse-bouche of foie gras on a toasted brioche with apple cider jelly. “I asked her if she liked to cook at home,” she told reporters afterward. “She said she likes to cook, but does not do fancy things.”

Nevertheless, William and Kate appeared to be serious students. After their time in the kitchen, they, along with the prince’s two senior aides, joined Charest and his wife and ate what they prepared.

Visiting the Sick

Before getting busy in the kitchen, the two visited Montreal’s Sainte-Justine University Hospital on Saturday afternoon, where they were greeted by about 100 protesters – as well as around 800 well-wishers.

The two took the protests in their stride as they walked into the hospital with big smiles on their faces. Once inside, they met 10-year-old Vincent Grenier, from nearby Laval, who recently underwent a kidney transplant. Kate watched him do some art therapy, and admired his work, speaking French for the first time on the trip.

“C’est superbe,” she said.

Time for Romance

Despite their busy itinerary, William and Kate also managed to make a little time for romance during their Canadian visit.

On Friday, while still in Ottawa for the Canada Day celebrations, William rowed his wife across Lake Harrington to a secluded cabin on the official private country retreat of Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

The two enjoyed a simple picnic and enjoyed each other’s uninterrupted company for about four hours. The two also explored the forest, according to a royal source.